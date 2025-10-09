BML 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
BOP 34.18 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.64%)
CNERGY 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.17%)
CPHL 95.35 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.86%)
DCL 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
DGKC 245.61 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (0.89%)
FCCL 58.30 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.71%)
FFL 20.93 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.06%)
GCIL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.02%)
HUBC 216.50 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (1.32%)
KEL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
KOSM 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.47%)
LOTCHEM 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
MLCF 105.00 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.83%)
NBP 214.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.19%)
PAEL 55.02 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.27%)
PIAHCLA 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.08%)
PIBTL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
POWER 18.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
PPL 197.17 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.78%)
PREMA 43.34 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
PRL 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.93%)
PTC 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.39%)
SNGP 129.69 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.32%)
SSGC 42.14 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.96%)
TELE 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
TPLP 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.63%)
TREET 29.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.71%)
TRG 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
BR100 17,378 Increased By 112.2 (0.65%)
BR30 55,481 Increased By 543.6 (0.99%)
KSE100 166,568 Increased By 1300.8 (0.79%)
KSE30 51,285 Increased By 467.6 (0.92%)
Currencies range-bound across emerging Asia

Reuters Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 07:54am

BENGALURU: Thai stocks moved in a tight range on Wednesday, while the baht gained modestly against the US dollar after the central bank unexpectedly left its key interest rate steady, while a record-setting rally in emerging Asia equities came to a halt.

Thailand’s benchmark stock index fell 0.1 percent after the decision but then regained ground and was last trading up 0.2 percent, while the baht appreciated to 32.400 per US dollar but settled slightly higher around 32.430.

The Bank of Thailand left its key interest rate unchanged, counter to market expectations for a quarter-point rate cut, citing the need to balance support for a fragile economic recovery with limited policy space.

“The main reason they refrained from cutting rates today appears to be concern about preserving policy space,” Capital Economics senior Asia economist Gareth Leather said.

“Despite today’s hold, we think further rate cuts are likely as the central bank tries to boost growth and ward off the threat of deflation. Overall, we are expecting two more 25-bp cuts this cycle, bringing the policy rate to 1.0 percent by end-2026.” In the broader market, the MSCI gauge of equities in emerging Asia fell 1.2 percent from a more than four-year peak scaled on Tuesday. A subset of ASEAN equities, dominated by Singapore, snapped a five-session rally.

Singapore’s index slipped 0.6 percent from a record high, snapping a seven-day rally, while Taiwan shares fell off a lifetime high scaled on Tuesday.

Asian equities soared to multi-year highs recently on enthusiasm for artificial intelligence and robust momentum in chip stocks, only to stall abruptly, as a prolonged US government shutdown and a dearth of economic data stoked risk aversion.

