BML 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
BOP 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.1%)
CNERGY 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.17%)
CPHL 95.37 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.88%)
DCL 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
DGKC 245.95 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.03%)
FCCL 58.10 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.36%)
FFL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.82%)
GCIL 31.78 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
HUBC 215.85 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (1.02%)
KEL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.78%)
LOTCHEM 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.07%)
MLCF 105.00 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.83%)
NBP 214.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.16%)
PAEL 55.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.47%)
PIAHCLA 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.08%)
PIBTL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
POWER 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.43%)
PPL 197.20 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (0.8%)
PREMA 43.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
PRL 36.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.07%)
PTC 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.84%)
SNGP 129.89 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.48%)
SSGC 42.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.98%)
TELE 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
TPLP 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2%)
TREET 29.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.71%)
TRG 70.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.8%)
BR100 17,378 Increased By 112.2 (0.65%)
BR30 55,481 Increased By 543.6 (0.99%)
KSE100 166,577 Increased By 1309.9 (0.79%)
KSE30 51,271 Increased By 453.7 (0.89%)
Oct 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-10-09

Hong Kong shares slip as tech sector weighs

Reuters Published 09 Oct, 2025 07:54am

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks declined on Wednesday, with tech shares leading the drop in light trading before Chinese markets reopen from the National Day holiday.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng closed down 0.5 percent, a third straight session of decline since hitting a fresh four-year high on October 2. The market was closed on Tuesday.

Investors sought out less risky assets, with Asian stocks down 0.6 percent following a sluggish session overnight in the US Spot gold climbed to a record USD4,000 per ounce level as investors sought safety. Tech sectors weighed on the Hong Kong market on Wednesday, with the Hang Seng Tech Index slipping 0.6 percent and the AI sector index down 0.8 percent.

Heavyweights Alibaba lost 1.6 percent and Baidu lost 3 percent. The decline followed a report that US lawmakers were calling for broader bans on chipmaking tool sales to China, rather than narrower restrictions on specific Chinese chipmakers.

Also weighing on Hong Kong markets, mainland developers slipped 1.3 percent, with developer Longfor down 4.5 percent.

The mood was “mixed and cautious” with mainland China still on holiday, Wee Khoon Chong, APAC market strategist at BNY, wrote in a note.

Investors are also watching a key policy meeting of China’s ruling Communist Party later this month, which will map out the country’s social and economic development over the next five years, according to UBS.

Mainland China’s financial markets will resume trading on Thursday following the eight-day National Day holidays.

Hong Kong shares Hong Kong stocks Hang Seng

Comments

200 characters

Hong Kong shares slip as tech sector weighs

Israel and Hamas agree to first phase of Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan

PM Shehbaz calls Gaza peace deal a ‘historic opportunity’ for lasting Middle East stability

KSE-100 gains over 1,200 points as IMF-Pakistan talks show ‘significant progress’

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

IMF shares MEFP with MoF

Economic data shared with Saudi team

PPIB set to decide fate of Gwadar coal-fired power project

FBR issues new definition of ‘public servant’

Gold import & export: PMO faces heat to revive suspended SRO

PM reaffirms close defence, economic ties with KSA

Read more stories