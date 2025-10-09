BML 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
BOP 34.18 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.64%)
CNERGY 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.17%)
CPHL 95.35 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.86%)
DCL 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
DGKC 245.61 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (0.89%)
FCCL 58.30 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.71%)
FFL 20.93 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.06%)
GCIL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.02%)
HUBC 216.50 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (1.32%)
KEL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
KOSM 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.47%)
LOTCHEM 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
MLCF 105.00 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.83%)
NBP 214.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.19%)
PAEL 55.02 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.27%)
PIAHCLA 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.08%)
PIBTL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
POWER 18.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
PPL 197.17 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.78%)
PREMA 43.34 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
PRL 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.93%)
PTC 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.39%)
SNGP 129.69 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.32%)
SSGC 42.14 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.96%)
TELE 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
TPLP 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.63%)
TREET 29.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.71%)
TRG 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
BR100 17,378 Increased By 112.2 (0.65%)
BR30 55,481 Increased By 543.6 (0.99%)
KSE100 166,568 Increased By 1300.8 (0.79%)
KSE30 51,285 Increased By 467.6 (0.92%)
Oct 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-10-09

Gulf markets end mixed

Reuters Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 07:56am

DUBAI: Stock markets in the Gulf closed mixed on Wednesday amid rising oil prices and expectations of additional US interest rate reductions.

Oil prices, the catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets, climbed more than 1 percent, helped by a smaller-than-expected output hike from producer group OPEC+ next month, though concerns about oversupply capped gains.

Investor sentiment was further buoyed after the World Bank lifted its growth outlook for the region encompassing the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan for 2025. It, however, trimmed its forecast for next year, citing conflict and lower oil production in Iran and Libya.

Dubai’s main share index rose 0.3 percent, helped by a 1.8 percent rise in top lender Emirates NBD. As the US government shutdown extends into a second week, investors have had to rely on secondary, independently produced US data, along with remarks from monetary policymakers, to gauge the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will implement its second rate cut of the year at this month’s policy meeting.

Gulf markets Middle East Dubai main share index

Comments

200 characters

Gulf markets end mixed

Israel and Hamas agree to first phase of Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan

PM Shehbaz calls Gaza peace deal a ‘historic opportunity’ for lasting Middle East stability

KSE-100 gains over 1,200 points as IMF-Pakistan talks show ‘significant progress’

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

IMF shares MEFP with MoF

Economic data shared with Saudi team

PPIB set to decide fate of Gwadar coal-fired power project

FBR issues new definition of ‘public servant’

Gold import & export: PMO faces heat to revive suspended SRO

PM reaffirms close defence, economic ties with KSA

Read more stories