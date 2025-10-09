BML 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.23%)
BOP 33.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.13%)
CNERGY 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.05%)
CPHL 94.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.64%)
DCL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.71%)
DGKC 243.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.14%)
FCCL 57.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.62%)
FFL 20.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.15%)
GCIL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
HUBC 213.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.6%)
KEL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.58%)
KOSM 7.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.82%)
MLCF 104.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-1.57%)
NBP 213.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.43%)
PAEL 54.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-2.33%)
PIAHCLA 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
POWER 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.76%)
PPL 195.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-0.91%)
PREMA 43.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.15%)
PRL 36.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-3.14%)
PTC 33.37 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (7.16%)
SNGP 129.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.15%)
SSGC 41.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.02%)
TELE 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
TPLP 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.29%)
TREET 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.45%)
TRG 70.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.94%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
BR100 17,266 Decreased By -141.9 (-0.82%)
BR30 54,937 Decreased By -527.3 (-0.95%)
KSE100 165,267 Decreased By -907 (-0.55%)
KSE30 50,817 Decreased By -332.1 (-0.65%)
Oct 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-10-09

EU wheat stays subdued as abundant supply weighs

Reuters Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 08:00am

PARIS: Euronext wheat again traded in a narrow range on Wednesday, with ample global supply limiting support from a falling euro and keeping futures near contract lows.

December milling wheat, the most-active position on Paris-based Euronext, was down 0.1 percent at 187.50 euros (USD218.12) a metric ton by 1435 GMT, holding close to last Wednesday’s contract low of 185.00 euros.

The euro fell for a third day, pressured by political uncertainty in France following the collapse of its latest government.

A steadying in Chicago wheat after it neared a five-year low also lent some support to Euronext.

Traders said a partial government shutdown in the United States was contributing to subdued trading in grains by disrupting US crop and export data, and raising doubts over the timing of aid promised for US farmers affected by a trade dispute with China.

Rising supply in exporting countries remained a curb on wheat prices, with approaching southern hemisphere harvests set to add to competition.

Wheat Euronext wheat EU wheat

Comments

200 characters

EU wheat stays subdued as abundant supply weighs

IMF shares MEFP with MoF

Economic data shared with Saudi team

PPIB set to decide fate of Gwadar coal-fired power project

FBR issues new definition of ‘public servant’

Gold import & export: PMO faces heat to revive suspended SRO

PM reaffirms close defence, economic ties with KSA

26th Amendment: SC CB head advocates adherence to Constitution

Finally, govt sharpens its focus on SEZs

Benami adjudicating authority revived

UNHCR seeks exemption for certain categories of Afghans

Read more stories