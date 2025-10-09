PAMA calls for curbing use of substandard EV batteries

LAHORE: “Despite the subsidy by the government on electric vehicles, consumers still have to pay a considerable amount from their pockets to buy an electric vehicle, so the government should not force them to buy electric vehicles with substandard batteries in the guise of the latest technology that offer no reliability.”

Director General PAMA Abdul Waheed Khan said, “More than 90 percent of electric 2-wheelers being sold in Pakistan are equipped with only lead acid batteries with a single graphene coating, nothing more. It’s a hoax.”

In a statement, Khan said that it is a matter of survival and longevity of the electric vehicle industry. “Once the consumer confidence is shattered by buying vehicles with poor quality graphene-coated lead acid batteries, they will never opt for any electric vehicle again, undoing all the efforts by the government to promote electric vehicles,” he added.

It may be noted that the federal government has launched the Pakistan Accelerated Vehicle Electrification (PAVE) programme 2025-30. Under this revenue-neutral scheme, funded by NEV levy of up to 3 percent on ICE vehicles, subsidies worth Rs 122 billion will be offered across the automotive spectrum. One of the preconditions, among others, is that only electric vehicles with Lithium or advanced battery technologies will qualify for the scheme.

