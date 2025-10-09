BML 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
Sindh govt approves NDC 3.0 policy to tackle climate change

Recorder Report Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 08:28am

KARACHI: The Sindh government has approved the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC 3.0) policy to tackle climate change — a move being hailed as a major milestone in the province’s efforts to protect the environment and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Advisor to the Chief Minister on Environment, Dost Muhammad Rahimoon, said that the Sindh government has finalized its climate targets under the United Nations’ Paris Agreement.

According to the plan, Sindh aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent by 2030, with 15 percent reduction financed through provincial resources and 35 percent dependent on international support.

Secretary Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development, Zubair Ahmed Channa, shared details of the policy, stating that the Sindh government has developed comprehensive policy recommendations across key sectors including energy, transport, agriculture, forestry, water, waste management, and urban infrastructure to counter the impacts of climate change.

The policy includes projects such as expansion of the BRT system, phasing out diesel public transport, promotion of electric vehicles, and large-scale tree plantation and mangrove restoration, which will not only help clean the air but also create new employment opportunities.

Channa further added that major reforms have been proposed in the waste management sector, including waste recycling, composting, plastic reuse, and waste-to-energy projects. Initiatives such as efficient water use, wastewater treatment, and groundwater recharge will ensure sustainable water conservation in both rural and urban areas.

He said the province has set a target to expand forest cover by 150 percent and protect 100,000 hectares of land as forest reserves, while the introduction of climate-resilient seeds and modern technology in agriculture will help improve farmers’ productivity.

Secretary Zubair Channa also noted that the Chief Minister of Sindh not only approved NDC 3.0 but also forwarded Sindh’s observations and recommendations to the Federal Ministry of Climate Change to ensure that provincial priorities are represented at the national level.

