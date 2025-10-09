Data Darbar’s report: Pak’s app economy posts strong growth in 2024

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s app economy posted strong growth in 2024, with lifestyle and entertainment platforms leading the charge, according to Data Darbar’s State of Apps 2024 report.

Lifestyle app SIMOSA was the most downloaded app in its category with 9.2 million installs, while streaming service Tamasha led the entertainment segment with 10.2 million downloads. ROX, a premium lifestyle platform launched in 2024, ranked second in its category with nearly 3 million installs.

The report notes that Pakistan’s app market recorded 3.56 billion total downloads during the year, while users spent more than 79 billion hours on mobile applications.

Lifestyle and entertainment apps were among the fastest-growing categories, reflecting a shift toward personalized and socially engaging digital experiences.

SIMOSA, which began the year as a rebranded version of the Jazz World self-care app, saw rapid adoption. The platform exceeded its penetration forecasts by May and closed the year with 95% penetration. The app also shifted user behavior: digital complaint resolution via SIMOSA rose from 12% in January to more than 50% in December, easing pressure on customer support channels.

Tamasha consolidated its position as one of the country’s largest streaming platforms, benefiting from rising demand for video content across genres, including sports and drama. Its strong performance highlighted the growing role of mobile entertainment in everyday digital consumption.

ROX, though a new entrant, secured nearly three million downloads in its first year. Its growth points to increasing demand for lifestyle platforms that combine utility with curated, experience-driven features targeted at younger users.

Transaction activity also accelerated across platforms. SIMOSA recorded 18.7 million transactions in December alone, an 81% year-on-year increase. Tamasha reported record streaming audiences during major sporting events, showing how digital platforms are becoming critical touch points in Pakistan’s mobile ecosystem.

Overall, the report underscores the rapid expansion of Pakistan’s digital economy. With downloads and usage climbing sharply, the success of apps like SIMOSA, Tamasha and ROX reflect a market increasingly shaped by homegrown platforms that blend lifestyle, entertainment, commerce, and community into unified mobile experiences.

