Ethiopian envoy pays farewell call on SAPM

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Media, Fahd Haroon, on Wednesday received the outgoing Ambassador of Ethiopia, Dr Jemal Beker Abdula, who paid a farewell call at his office.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the growing momentum in Pakistan-Ethiopia relations, particularly in trade, investment, and people-to-people exchanges. Haroon lauded Dr Jemal’s dynamic role in promoting mutual understanding and expanding bilateral cooperation during his tenure in Islamabad.

Both dignitaries also exchanged views on the transformative role of digital platforms in modern diplomacy.

