Sindh’s exam system: e-marking system to enhance transparency: minister

Recorder Report Published 09 Oct, 2025 06:33am

KARACHI: Minister for Universities and Educational Boards, Muhammad Ismail Rahoo has said that the implementation of e-marking system will enhance transparency and modernisation in Sindh’s examination system.

While chairing a meeting, he said due to the ongoing electricity crisis, it has been decided to gradually shift the Larkana and Karachi Matric Boards to solar energy to ensure uninterrupted examination and office operations.

The provincial minister directed that an effective system be developed for the prompt resolution of student issues, and that all boards release results by the end of this month.

He further emphasised that all educational boards should be swiftly transitioned to e-marking and automation systems.

A formal promotion system has been established within the Department of Universities and Boards to ensure timely rights for employees, alongside legal and policy reforms.

He added that the department’s data — including universities, vice chancellors, employees, and students—has been made available online.

The provincial minister affirmed that strict measures are being taken to eliminate the culture of cheating in the province, and that a transparent examination system is the top priority of the provincial government.

He concluded by saying that the implementation of e-paper marking will significantly reduce government expenses, minimize paper usage, and contribute to environmental improvement.

The session brought together the Department of Universities and the chairpersons of all educational boards. Attendees included Secretary of Universities Muhammad Abbas Baloch, Chairman of the Intermediate Board Faqeer Muhammad Lakho, along with other board chairpersons and relevant officials.

The meeting featured a detailed briefing on the performance of the universities department, reforms in educational boards, and the implementation of an e-marking system for examination papers.

