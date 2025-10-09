ECP announces NA-18 Haripur by-election schedule

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced schedule for by-election on the National Assembly (NA) Constituency NA-18 Haripur to fill the vacant seat. Polling will be held on 23rd November 2025.

The by-election was necessitated in pursuant to the disqualification of Omar Ayub Khan, MNA in terms of Article 63(1)(h) of the Constitution vide ECP’s Notification No. F.17 (8) 2025-Coord (M/F) dated 5th August 2025, and subsequent upon vacation of interim relief by the Peshawar High Court, Peshawar vide judgment dated 1st October 2025, in Writ Petitions No.5170, 5171, 5062, 5337 & 5355-P/2025.

According to the schedule public notice for the by-election will be issued by the Returning Officer on 13th October 2025 and interested candidates will file nomination papers with the Returning Officer on October 15 to 17, 2025.

Names of the nominated candidates will be published on October 18 while scrutiny of the nomination papers by the Returning Officer will be held on October 22 and last date for filing of appeals against the decision of the Returning Officer rejecting/accepting the nomination papers is October 27, 2025.

Similarly, last date for deciding of appeals by the Appellate Tribunal is November 3, while revised list of candidates will be issued on November 4, 2025.

Last date for withdrawal of candidature and publication of revised list of candidates is November 5, which will be followed by the allotment of election symbol to contesting candidates on November 6, 2025 and polling will be held on 23rd November 2025.

