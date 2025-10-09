Secy Info for timely ads payments to media outlets

KARACHI: Sindh Secretary for Information, Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon, chaired a high-level meeting of the Directorate of Advertisement to review and streamline the process of payments related to government advertisements.

During the meeting, the Secretary emphasized the importance of ensuring timely and transparent payments to all media outlets — including print, television, and digital platforms — in accordance with the approved government advertisement policy.

He underscored that accountability and transparency must be prioritized to eliminate irregularities and foster a professional and trust-based relationship between the government and media organizations.

The meeting was attended by Director General Information Muizuddin Pirzada, Director Advertisement Muhammad Yousif Kabooro, Deputy Directors Sarang Latif Chandio, Zafarullah Mallah, and Information Officer Liaquat Jamali.

Officials presented briefings on outstanding dues, the current status of disbursements, and administrative challenges. Secretary Memon directed the concerned officers to improve coordination with media houses and to implement a more efficient and transparent mechanism for the release of advertisement payments.

He further instructed that all processes must be aligned with the principles of good governance, and that delays or discrepancies in payments will not be tolerated.

