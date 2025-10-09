Nasir visits KPC, announces uplift plan for residential projects

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Local Government, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, has announced that tenders are being issued for the development work of the Karachi Press Club’s residential projects. All development work will be completed under the supervision of the Press Club. He also stated that the 80-20 formula has been approved in the Malir Development Authority (MDA), and the balloting of plots for new members of the Press Club will also be conducted this month.

The Sindh Government, under the directives of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, is making serious efforts to resolve all issues faced by journalists. Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah is also taking personal interest in this regard.

These remarks were made by the Minister during his visit to the Karachi Press Club on Wednesday, where he met with the Executive Committee of the Club and later addressed the media.

Upon his arrival at the Press Club, Nasir Hussain Shah was warmly welcomed by President Fazil Jamili, Secretary Sohail Afzal Khan, Treasurer Imran Ayub, Joint Secretary Muhammad Munsif, and Governing Body members Abdul Hafeez Baloch, Mona Siddiqui, Kafeel Ahmed, Qazi Muhammad Yasir, Muhammad Farooq, and Hammad Hussain.

During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held on the welfare of journalists, housing schemes, and the development needs of the Press Club.

While speaking to the media, Nasir Hussain Shah said that in addition to major roads in Karachi, inner roads will also be constructed. “I will carry forward the work done by Saeed Ghani. Not only roads will be built, but the sewerage system will also be improved. This year, we have completed the highest number of schemes.”

Efforts are being made to improve the performance of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, and a task force is being formed. He said public input is needed to identify problem areas. Water and building control issues are also being addressed. Proper alternative arrangements are being made for buildings that are dangerous to human life, and efforts are underway to relocate their residents.

He further added, “It’s not true that roads are built and then fall apart. If that were the case, Shahrah-e-Faisal would have also been damaged. Complaints were taken seriously and work was done where needed. Any such damages happened in emergency situations.”

Commenting on national issues, Nasir Shah stated, “Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had called for immediate relief for the distressed people of Punjab. There’s nothing wrong in that – he spoke in support of the people, and the criticism towards him is unjustified. The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has responded to such baseless criticism.”

He invited PML-N leader Uzma Bukhari to visit Sukkur, saying, “We will arrange a tour for her to visit Sindh hospitals. Politics should not be turned into heated arguments. This is being portrayed as an ‘uncle-nephew’ conflict, which could damage the federal government.”

He emphasized that the country is finally moving towards improvement, and personalities like the Field Marshal, Prime Minister, and President Asif Ali Zardari have played key roles in steering the country out of default.

Referring to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, he said, “She is a woman and I respect her.”

Responding to a question, he said, “The PPP does not need a performance certificate from anyone – be it Shahid Khaqan Abbasi or Uzma Bukhari. The PPP gets elected by public votes without depending on anyone. The people of Sindh are satisfied with the provincial government and the PPP. In the 2029 general elections, we will secure success nationwide through public votes, and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be the next Prime Minister.”

