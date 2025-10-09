BML 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
BOP 34.18 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.64%)
CNERGY 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.17%)
CPHL 95.35 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.86%)
DCL 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
DGKC 245.61 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (0.89%)
FCCL 58.30 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.71%)
FFL 20.93 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.06%)
GCIL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.02%)
HUBC 216.50 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (1.32%)
KEL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
KOSM 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.47%)
LOTCHEM 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
MLCF 105.00 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.83%)
NBP 214.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.19%)
PAEL 55.02 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.27%)
PIAHCLA 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.08%)
PIBTL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
POWER 18.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
PPL 197.17 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.78%)
PREMA 43.34 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
PRL 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.93%)
PTC 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.39%)
SNGP 129.69 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.32%)
SSGC 42.14 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.96%)
TELE 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
TPLP 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.63%)
TREET 29.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.71%)
TRG 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
BR100 17,378 Increased By 112.2 (0.65%)
BR30 55,481 Increased By 543.6 (0.99%)
KSE100 166,568 Increased By 1300.8 (0.79%)
KSE30 51,285 Increased By 467.6 (0.92%)
Oct 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-09

Maryam launches public transport system in Pakpattan

Recorder Report Published 09 Oct, 2025 06:33am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the first-ever government-run public transport system in Pakpattan by launching an electric bus service which is an unprecedented development in 75-year-old history of the historic city known as the ‘Land of Baba Farid’.

As part of this initiative, 15 electric buses will operate on three urban routes, each route to be serviced by five buses. The buses will run from General Bus Stand Pakpattan to Banga Hayat, Arifwala, and Noor Pur Syal respectively.

The Chief Minister after marking inauguration of electric bus service, travelled on the city’s first electric bus, journeying from Hazrat Bakhtiar Kaki Chowk to SP Chowk, symbolizing a new era of eco-friendly and accessible urban transport for the people of Pakpattan. She received a rousing and historic welcome upon her arrival at the venue.

Citizens showered flower petals on electric bus, while enthusiastic crowds including women and youth, lined the streets, chanting slogans such as: “Sab Ton Aala – Punjab Di Wazir-e-Aala” and “Welcome to the Land of Baba Farid”. Another slogan capturing public sentiment was “Marham Hai Maryam” (Maryam is a Healing Touch).

Members of ‘Suthra’ Punjab sanitation initiative also stood in solidarity with the public, holding up posters and banners. Notably, a young participant was seen holding a pencil sketch of the late Kulsoom Nawaz Sharif, symbolizing continuity of political legacy. Electric bus route was lined with newly deployed modern sanitation vehicles, reinforcing loud and clear message of the Punjab government for making cleaner, greener Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz personally visited assembly members at their seats during official ceremony, exchanging greetings and gratitude. On her return from the stage, rather than heading straight to her vehicle, she walked towards general public, acknowledging warmth of the massive crowd. She extended her heartfelt thanks to children, women and youth for their presence and support, turning the event into a memorable celebration of community engagement and progressive leadership.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Maryam Nawaz Sharif electric bus service Pakpattan Baba Farid

Comments

200 characters

Maryam launches public transport system in Pakpattan

Israel and Hamas agree to first phase of Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan

PM Shehbaz calls Gaza peace deal a ‘historic opportunity’ for lasting Middle East stability

KSE-100 gains over 1,200 points as IMF-Pakistan talks show ‘significant progress’

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

IMF shares MEFP with MoF

Economic data shared with Saudi team

PPIB set to decide fate of Gwadar coal-fired power project

FBR issues new definition of ‘public servant’

Gold import & export: PMO faces heat to revive suspended SRO

PM reaffirms close defence, economic ties with KSA

Read more stories