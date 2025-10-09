Maryam launches public transport system in Pakpattan

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the first-ever government-run public transport system in Pakpattan by launching an electric bus service which is an unprecedented development in 75-year-old history of the historic city known as the ‘Land of Baba Farid’.

As part of this initiative, 15 electric buses will operate on three urban routes, each route to be serviced by five buses. The buses will run from General Bus Stand Pakpattan to Banga Hayat, Arifwala, and Noor Pur Syal respectively.

The Chief Minister after marking inauguration of electric bus service, travelled on the city’s first electric bus, journeying from Hazrat Bakhtiar Kaki Chowk to SP Chowk, symbolizing a new era of eco-friendly and accessible urban transport for the people of Pakpattan. She received a rousing and historic welcome upon her arrival at the venue.

Citizens showered flower petals on electric bus, while enthusiastic crowds including women and youth, lined the streets, chanting slogans such as: “Sab Ton Aala – Punjab Di Wazir-e-Aala” and “Welcome to the Land of Baba Farid”. Another slogan capturing public sentiment was “Marham Hai Maryam” (Maryam is a Healing Touch).

Members of ‘Suthra’ Punjab sanitation initiative also stood in solidarity with the public, holding up posters and banners. Notably, a young participant was seen holding a pencil sketch of the late Kulsoom Nawaz Sharif, symbolizing continuity of political legacy. Electric bus route was lined with newly deployed modern sanitation vehicles, reinforcing loud and clear message of the Punjab government for making cleaner, greener Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz personally visited assembly members at their seats during official ceremony, exchanging greetings and gratitude. On her return from the stage, rather than heading straight to her vehicle, she walked towards general public, acknowledging warmth of the massive crowd. She extended her heartfelt thanks to children, women and youth for their presence and support, turning the event into a memorable celebration of community engagement and progressive leadership.

