BML 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
BOP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.8%)
CNERGY 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.4%)
CPHL 95.39 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.9%)
DCL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
DGKC 246.00 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (1.05%)
FCCL 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.19%)
FFL 20.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.72%)
GCIL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.3%)
HUBC 215.90 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (1.04%)
KEL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.38%)
KOSM 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.5%)
LOTCHEM 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.07%)
MLCF 104.99 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.82%)
NBP 214.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.14%)
PAEL 55.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.42%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.61%)
PIBTL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
POWER 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.43%)
PPL 197.40 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (0.9%)
PREMA 43.65 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.21%)
PRL 36.87 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.26%)
PTC 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.14%)
SNGP 129.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.21%)
SSGC 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.86%)
TELE 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
TPLP 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2%)
TREET 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.85%)
TRG 69.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.8%)
BR100 17,373 Increased By 107.3 (0.62%)
BR30 55,518 Increased By 581 (1.06%)
KSE100 166,688 Increased By 1421.2 (0.86%)
KSE30 51,318 Increased By 501.2 (0.99%)
Oct 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-09

Hamas says ‘optimism prevails’ in Gaza talks with Israel

AFP Published 09 Oct, 2025 06:33am

CAIRO: Hamas said Wednesday that “optimism” was prevailing in indirect talks with Israel aimed at ending the Gaza war, with the militant group submitting a list of prisoners it wants released in exchange for freeing Israeli hostages under a deal.

The talks aim to thrash out a plan to implement a 20-point peace proposal put forward last month by US President Donald Trump, to which both Israel and Hamas have responded positively.

The plan calls for a ceasefire, the release of all the hostages, Hamas’s disarmament and a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

“The mediators are making great efforts to remove any obstacles to the implementation of the ceasefire, and a spirit of optimism prevails among all parties,” senior Hamas official Taher al-Nunu told AFP from Sharm El-Sheikh.

The Palestinian militant group submitted a list of prisoners it wants to be released in the first phase of the truce “in accordance with the agreed-upon criteria and numbers”, Nunu added.

In exchange, Hamas is set to release 47 hostages, both alive and dead, who were seized in its October 7, 2023 attack on Israel that sparked the war.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said Trump’s special Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner were now in Sharm El-Sheikh, and that the word he had received since their arrival was “very encouraging”.

He said the US envoys came “with a strong will, a strong message, and a strong mandate from President Trump to end the war in this round of negotiations”.

Sisi also invited Trump himself to travel to Egypt for a signing ceremony if a deal were reached.

At the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump told reporters “there’s a possibility that we could have peace in the Middle East” if Hamas and Israel did agree on a ceasefire.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin are also expected at the talks on Wednesday.

The negotiations were taking place under the shadow of the second anniversary of the 2023 Hamas attack, which resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures. Militants also took 251 people hostage into Gaza, where 47 remain, including 25 the Israeli military says are dead.

Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has killed at least 67,183 people, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory, figures the United Nations considers credible.

The data does not distinguish between civilians and combatants but indicates that over half of the dead are women and children.

Global pressure to end the war has escalated, with much of Gaza flattened, a UN-declared famine unfolding and Israeli hostage families still longing for their loved ones’ return.

A UN probe last month accused Israel of genocide in Gaza, while rights groups have accused Hamas of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity during the October 7 attack. Both sides reject the allegations. Hundreds of thousands of protesters joined pro-Palestinian mass demonstrations in cities across the world last weekend calling for an immediate end to the war, including in Italy, Spain, Ireland and Britain.

In Gaza, people were desperate for an end to a war that has upended their lives, interrupted their children’s education, and left many families scarred by loss and grief.

US President Donald Trump Hamas Israel Hamas war Gaza war Israeli hostages

Comments

200 characters

Hamas says ‘optimism prevails’ in Gaza talks with Israel

Israel and Hamas agree to first phase of Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan

PM Shehbaz calls Gaza peace deal a ‘historic opportunity’ for lasting Middle East stability

KSE-100 gains over 1,200 points as IMF-Pakistan talks show ‘significant progress’

IMF shares MEFP with MoF

Economic data shared with Saudi team

PPIB set to decide fate of Gwadar coal-fired power project

FBR issues new definition of ‘public servant’

Gold import & export: PMO faces heat to revive suspended SRO

PM reaffirms close defence, economic ties with KSA

26th Amendment: SC CB head advocates adherence to Constitution

Read more stories