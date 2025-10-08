BML 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BOP 35.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CPHL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.33%)
DCL 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.51%)
DGKC 244.30 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.21%)
FCCL 58.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.82%)
FFL 20.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.86%)
GCIL 31.67 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.41%)
HUBC 215.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.01%)
KEL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.78%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
MLCF 106.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.19%)
NBP 214.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.08%)
PAEL 55.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.61%)
PIAHCLA 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
POWER 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.43%)
PPL 197.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.14%)
PREMA 43.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
PRL 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.06%)
PTC 32.56 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (4.56%)
SNGP 129.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.25%)
SSGC 42.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.99%)
TELE 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.66%)
TPLP 11.37 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.5%)
TREET 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
TRG 71.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.3%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.41%)
BR100 17,251 Decreased By -157.2 (-0.9%)
BR30 54,831 Decreased By -634.1 (-1.14%)
KSE100 165,267 Decreased By -907 (-0.55%)
KSE30 50,817 Decreased By -332.1 (-0.65%)
Oct 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s GIFT City, RBI in talks to enable real-time FX settlement by domestic banks, says official

Reuters Published 08 Oct, 2025 06:21pm
Labourers walk past office buildings at the Gujarat InternationalFinance Tec-City (GIFT) at Gandhinagar, India, December 8, 2023.File Photo: Reuters
Labourers walk past office buildings at the Gujarat InternationalFinance Tec-City (GIFT) at Gandhinagar, India, December 8, 2023.File Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: The regulator of India’s Gujarat International Finance Tech (GIFT) City is in discussions with the country’s central bank to allow domestic lenders to instantly settle forex transactions through the tax-neutral finance hub, the regulatory body’s chairman said.

The move would make forex transactions quicker and cheaper and ease settlement processes for foreign investors investing in India through GIFT City, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is pitching as a finance hub to rival centres like Dubai and Singapore.

On Tuesday, GIFT City launched a real-time foreign currency settlement system, with Standard Chartered’s India unit initially selected to handle U.S. dollar clearances. This facility is only for bank branches in GIFT City.

The launch of the real-time system has speeded up settlement timelines to 30 seconds from nearly 24 hours earlier, K. Rajaraman, chairman of the International Financial Services Centres Authority, told Reuters in an interview late on Tuesday.

The regulators are now in discussions to allow Indian banks to settle their forex transactions in real-time, which would give investors a wider suite of options and open up a new line of business for lenders.

“In the next six-to-eight months, we plan to allow banks in India to settle their dollar transaction through this clearing system with due permissions from Reserve Bank of India,” Rajaraman said.

Boosting derivative trades at GIFT City

Earlier this month, the National Stock Exchange of India announced the introduction of daily expiry contracts for GIFT Nifty, a dollar-denominated derivative of the Nifty 50 index traded at the finance hub.

The move was in contrast to the tighter regulatory framework for domestic derivatives. India’s markets regulator has recently tightened rules for equity derivatives, citing data that shows nearly 90% of retail investors incur losses.

Rajaraman said risk management measures would be implemented to prevent any spillover from increased derivative activity in GIFT Nifty to the domestic markets.

“This product is dollar-denominated and meant for institutional investors,” he said.

“Problem in Indian derivatives is due to resident retail investors trading in those instruments, a concern missing in GIFT City,” Rajaraman said.

Comments

200 characters

India’s GIFT City, RBI in talks to enable real-time FX settlement by domestic banks, says official

Pakistan’s GDP grows 3.04% in FY2025, economy size reaches $407bn: NAC

Pakistan Army vows swift response to India’s any ‘imaginary new normal’

Stocks slump amid profit-taking, KSE-100 sheds over 900 points

ECP to hold local govt elections in Punjab in December

Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Gold hits new record high in Pakistan, up Rs8,400 per tola

Economists warn Pakistan risks prolonged economic stagnation as growth outlook dims

Lt Col, major among 11 personnel martyred in KP’s Orakzai: ISPR

Pakistan auto association urges government to curb use of unsafe EV batteries

Oil up on OPEC+ output increase restraint

Read more stories