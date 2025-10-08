BML 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BOP 35.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CPHL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.33%)
DCL 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.51%)
DGKC 244.30 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.21%)
FCCL 58.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.82%)
FFL 20.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.86%)
GCIL 31.67 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.41%)
HUBC 215.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.01%)
KEL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.78%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
MLCF 106.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.19%)
NBP 214.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.08%)
PAEL 55.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.61%)
PIAHCLA 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
POWER 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.43%)
PPL 197.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.14%)
PREMA 43.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
PRL 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.06%)
PTC 32.56 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (4.56%)
SNGP 129.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.25%)
SSGC 42.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.99%)
TELE 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.66%)
TPLP 11.37 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.5%)
TREET 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
TRG 71.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.3%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.41%)
BR100 17,251 Decreased By -157.2 (-0.9%)
BR30 54,831 Decreased By -634.1 (-1.14%)
KSE100 165,267 Decreased By -907 (-0.55%)
KSE30 50,817 Decreased By -332.1 (-0.65%)
Oct 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ECP to hold local govt elections in Punjab in December

BR Web Desk Published 08 Oct, 2025 05:40pm

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced on Wednesday that the local government elections in Punjab will be held in the last week of December this year, ending a delay of almost four years, Aaj News reported on Wednesday.

The decision came after a four-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja announced its reserved verdict in a case concerning the prolonged postponement of Punjab’s local body polls. According to the ruling, the elections will be held under the 2022 Local Government Act.

The commission directed authorities to complete the delimitation of constituencies within two months, noting that the process was already underway.

During the proceedings, ECP Secretary Umar Hameed and other senior officials told the bench that despite repeated provincial delays, the commission had made “all-out efforts” to hold local government polls in Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and cantonment areas. They said the Punjab government had consistently obstructed the process, despite the constitutional requirement to conduct such elections.

It was noted that the tenure of local governments in Punjab expired on December 31, 2021, yet polls could not be held for nearly three years and nine months. In this period, the provincial government amended the local government law five times and is now pursuing a sixth amendment.

Officials said the ECP carried out delimitation exercises three times and even issued an election schedule once, but polls could still not take place. They maintained that the 2022 law remains in effect, enabling elections to be held either through ballot papers or, if available, electronic voting machines (EVMs).

The Director General (Law) said no legal obstacle existed to holding the polls under the 2022 rules, while the Special Secretary of the ECP estimated two to two-and-a-half months would be required to complete delimitations in Punjab. He stressed that the process must proceed without further delay, reminding that the Supreme Court had already warned of “serious consequences” for obstructing local body polls.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja observed that the delay of more than three years was “a matter of embarrassment” not only for the ECP but also for successive governments. He said administrations had shown little seriousness in fulfilling their constitutional obligations, adding that the commission was now compelled to take a firm decision.

“If any government does not wish to hold local government elections, it should amend the Constitution and declare that local governments are not needed,” Raja remarked. “But as long as the law exists, the Election Commission is bound to ensure its implementation.”

The Punjab government’s representative informed the bench that a new local government bill had been cleared by the standing committee on August 6, but its passage was delayed due to the flood situation and assembly breaks. The provincial government assured the ECP that the bill would be tabled in the next assembly session for approval.

ECP Sikandar Sultan Raja local government elections Punjab local bodies election Punjab local government elections 2022 Local Government Act

Comments

200 characters

ECP to hold local govt elections in Punjab in December

Pakistan’s GDP grows 3.04% in FY2025, economy size reaches $407bn: NAC

Pakistan Army vows swift response to India’s any ‘imaginary new normal’

Stocks slump amid profit-taking, KSE-100 sheds over 900 points

Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Gold hits new record high in Pakistan, up Rs8,400 per tola

Economists warn Pakistan risks prolonged economic stagnation as growth outlook dims

Lt Col, major among 11 personnel martyred in KP’s Orakzai: ISPR

Pakistan auto association urges government to curb use of unsafe EV batteries

Oil up on OPEC+ output increase restraint

Read more stories