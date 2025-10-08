BML 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
Print 2025-10-08

High-level Saudi business delegation arrives in Islamabad

Published October 8, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Prince Mansour bin Mohammad Al Saud, Chairman of the Saudi-Pakistan Joint Business Council, arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday to further foster trade and investment relations between the two brotherly countries. Prince Mansour bin Mohammad Al Saud will be leading a high-level Saudi business delegation, the Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said in a statement.

During their stay, Prince Mansour and the delegation accompanying him will hold meetings with the Pakistani leadership and engage with senior government officials, chambers of commerce, and leading business groups to explore avenues for enhanced bilateral trade and investment cooperation, the statement said.

Pakistan looks to unlock Saudi investment

“The visit underscores the deep-rooted and brotherly ties between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and reflects their shared commitment to expanding economic and investment partnerships under the framework of the Saudi-Pakistan Joint Business Council, the Foreign Office statement remarked.

Discussions during the visit are expected to focus on trade/investment facilitation and collaboration across priority sectors aligned with Saudi Vision 2030 and Pakistan’s economic growth agenda, it further added.

