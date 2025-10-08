BML 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
BOP 35.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
CNERGY 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.8%)
CPHL 95.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.18%)
DCL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.25%)
DGKC 247.70 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (1.61%)
FCCL 59.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
FFL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
GCIL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.83%)
HUBC 212.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-1.29%)
KEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
KOSM 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.31%)
LOTCHEM 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
MLCF 106.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.21%)
NBP 216.79 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (0.96%)
PAEL 56.28 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
POWER 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.69%)
PPL 199.40 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (1%)
PREMA 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
PRL 37.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.43%)
PTC 31.99 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.73%)
SNGP 130.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.1%)
SSGC 42.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TELE 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.88%)
TPLP 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.29%)
TREET 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
TRG 72.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.61%)
BR100 17,449 Increased By 41.6 (0.24%)
BR30 55,621 Increased By 156.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 166,046 Decreased By -128.1 (-0.08%)
KSE30 51,002 Decreased By -146.9 (-0.29%)
Oct 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-08

World Bank downgrades Pakistan’s growth projection to 2.6pc

Tahir Amin Published October 8, 2025 Updated October 8, 2025 11:26am

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank has revised the GDP growth rate projection downward for Pakistan by 0.5 per cent to 2.6 per cent for the current fiscal year 2025-26 against the earlier projection of 3.1 percent (June 2025), while saying that ongoing catastrophic floods have damped the forecast, and also warned of a rise in inflation due to disruption in food supply chain.

In its latest report, “Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan (MENAAP) economic update, jobs and women untapped talent, unrealized growth,” the Bank stated that early estimates suggest a drop of at least 10 percent in agricultural output in Punjab, affecting major crops such as rice, sugarcane, cotton, wheat, and maize.

For fiscal year 2026-27, growth is expected to accelerate to 3.4 percent, supported by higher agricultural output, lower inflation and interest rates, recovering consumer and business confidence, and a rebound in private consumption and investment.

World Bank projects 3.1pc GDP growth rate for Pakistan

In Pakistan, real GDP at factor cost is expected to have grown by 2.7 percent year-on-year in fiscal year 2024-25, slightly above FY 2023/24’s 2.5 percent expansion.

Looking ahead, Pakistan, which has historically maintained high tariffs with a complex structure, stands to benefit in terms of exports and growth from a recently approved five-year reform plan (2025–30) to reduce its tariffs by half. In economies such as Egypt, Jordan, and Pakistan, removing the barriers that prevent women from joining the labor market could lift GDP per capita by 20 to 30 percent—the largest potential gains globally.

The economic outlook for MENAAP has shown signs of improvement in recent months, with regional GDP growth expected to average 2.8 percent in 2025 and 3.3 percent in 2026, the report noted.

Pakistan’s inflation rate dropped to single digits in fiscal year 2024-25, as price increases for food and energy eased.

However, disruption to food supply chains, due to ongoing catastrophic floods, is expected to push inflation up through 2027.

The Bank has stated that countries, such as Tunisia and Pakistan, could see declines in their global exports in the order of 0.5 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.

In line with global trends, poverty at the lower-middle-income line in Pakistan dropped by 9.4 pps between 2011 and 2018, the year of the most recent available estimate. However, a combination of economic shocks and natural disasters since 2020 is projected to have stalled this trend of poverty reduction. Furthermore, due to its relatively high poverty rate and large population, the country accounts for a large share of MENAAP’s poor.

Pakistan has one of the highest fertility rates in the region, at 3.5 percent. However, its demographic transition is following a similar trajectory as its peers, only delayed, with the fertility rate projected to fall below replacement level within one generation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

World Bank Pakistan Economy inflation floods gdp agriculture sector economic outlook crops World Bank and Pakistan food supply chain

Comments

200 characters

World Bank downgrades Pakistan’s growth projection to 2.6pc

Buying returns at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

High-level Saudi business delegation arrives in Islamabad

Economists warn Pakistan risks prolonged economic stagnation as growth outlook dims

Oil rises on fading oversupply fear after OPEC+ restrains output increase

Pakistani banks dominate Asia-Pacific ranking: S&P Global

Gold builds on historic rally, soars past $4,000 an ounce for first time

UK PM Starmer visits India to build business ties after clinching trade deal

Pakistan ceramics maker halts multibillion-rupee expansion plan amid sector saturation

Read more stories