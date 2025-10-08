BML 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
Oct 08, 2025
2025-10-08

US approves major missile sale to Pakistan

NNI Published 08 Oct, 2025 05:59am
Photo: Defence Security Asia website
Photo: Defence Security Asia website

WASHINGTON: The United States has officially approved a major missile sale to Pakistan Air Force (PAF), signaling renewed military cooperation.

Pakistan will receive AIM-120D-3 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles by 2030 after the United States Department of War (DoW)/Department of Defence (DoD) quietly added Pakistan to list of countries receiving AIM-120D-3 AMRAAMs under USD2.5 billion contract.

“Pakistan’s inclusion came through a $41.68 million adjustment (P00026) to a previously awarded contract (FA8675-23-C-0037) now worth USD2.51 billion for AIM-120C8/D to recent NATO and non-NATO customers of the missile,” according to official documents from Washington.

These missiles are the latest and most advanced in the AMRAAM series. The deal is part of a USD2.5 billion contract with Raytheon Company.

The contract also includes supplies for other US allies like Turkey.

This missile upgrade will greatly improve Pakistan Air Force’s F-16 fleet. The AIM-120D-3 offers better accuracy and longer range than older models. It replaces the AIM-120C-5 missiles supplied in 2010 with Pakistan’s F-16 Block 52 aircraft.

Defence experts say the new missiles will give Pakistan a clear edge in beyond-visual-range combat. This marks a significant step in modernizing Pakistan’s air defence.

Pakistan had sought new-generation AMRAAM missiles for years to keep up with regional threats.

The breakthrough came after high-level talks in Washington in July. Pakistan Air Force Chief Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu led these meetings with US officials.

