SAU, Lanzhou University to boost academic, research collaboration

HYDERABAD: Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, and Lanzhou University (LZU), China, have entered into a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at promoting joint research, academic exchange, and capacity building in key areas of agricultural sciences.

The agreement was signed separately by the heads of both universities in their respective countries.

On behalf of SAU, the MoU was formally signed by Engr. Prof Dr Altaf Ali Siyal, Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University, while Prof Dr YANG Yongping, President of Lanzhou University, signed the agreement in China.

Other signatories included Prof Dr Tanveer Fatima Miano, Director ORIC, and Prof Dr Shah Nawaz Mari, Focal Person, from SAU; and from LZU, CHI Gang, Director, Office of International Cooperation and Exchange, and Prof Dr ZHANG Jiyu, Focal Person.

Under this five-year agreement, both universities will initiate joint research projects, promote faculty and student exchange, conduct training workshops and conferences, and offer MSc and PhD students of SAU opportunities to pursue advanced studies at Lanzhou University, subject to admission and funding approvals.

The collaboration will focus on strategic disciplines including plant breeding and genetics, stress physiology, biotechnology, and climate-resilient agriculture, with the objective of advancing sustainable agricultural development through international academic partnerships.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal stated that this MoU will play a key role in strengthening international academic linkages, enabling students and faculty to benefit from global standards of research and education.

Prof Dr Tanveer Fatima Miano and Prof Dr Shah Nawaz Mari highlighted the operational significance of this collaboration, emphasizing that both institutions will work closely to implement joint activities, co-supervise postgraduate students, and enhance institutional visibility on the global academic landscape.

