October 8, 2025

PCMEA organises Int’l Handmade Carpet Exhibition in Lahore

Recorder Report Published October 8, 2025 Updated October 8, 2025 06:36am

LAHORE: The 41st three-day International Handmade Carpet Exhibition commenced in Lahore under the auspices of the Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA), attracting a large number of foreign buyers from around the world.

The exhibition was formally inaugurated by Senior Director General of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Fauzia Parveen Chaudhry, at a local hotel.

The ceremony was attended by Director Textile and Leather Mehwish Khadim, Deputy Director Farukh Humayun, Patron-in-Chief PCMEA Abdul Latif Malik, Chairman Mian Atiq-ur-Rehman, Exhibition Chairman Riaz Ahmed, Chairperson Carpet Training Institute Ijaz-ur-Rehman, Senior Member Usman Ashraf, Major Akhtar Nazir (retd), Saeed Khan, Secretary Muhammad Riaz, as well as a large number of carpet manufacturers and exporters.

Following the inauguration, Fauzia Perveen Chaudhry visited various stalls showcasing exquisite handmade carpets. She expressed deep appreciation for the craftsmanship, intricate designs, and superior quality of the products, commending Pakistani artisans for preserving and promoting this traditional art form.

Speaking on the occasion, she highlighted that Pakistani handmade carpets enjoy a distinctive reputation across the globe due to their exceptional quality and elegant designs. This industry holds immense potential that can significantly boost the country’s exports, she remarked, assuring the industry of TDAP’s continued support and facilitation.

PCMEA Chairman Mian Atiq-ur-Rehman and Exhibition Chairman Riaz Ahmed noted that representatives of numerous international companies are participating in the event. They expressed confidence that the exhibition would result in substantial export deals, thereby strengthening Pakistan’s carpet industry.

The overwhelming interest shown by foreign buyers in Pakistani handmade carpets is truly encouraging and testament to the enduring appeals of our products,” they added.

The exhibition also features a special display of carpets crafted by inmates of Punjab’s prisons and creative designs presented by students of the National College of Arts (NCA), reflecting both innovation and tradition in Pakistan’s vibrant carpet industry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

TDAP PCMEA International Handmade Carpet Exhibition Fauzia Parveen Chaudhry

