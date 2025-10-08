BML 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BOP 35.29 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.6%)
CNERGY 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.14%)
CPHL 95.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.16%)
DCL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.64%)
DGKC 247.30 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (1.44%)
FCCL 59.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.47%)
FFL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
GCIL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.83%)
HUBC 211.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-1.43%)
KEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
KOSM 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.17%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 106.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.21%)
NBP 216.85 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (0.99%)
PAEL 56.28 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
POWER 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.69%)
PPL 199.00 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (0.8%)
PREMA 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.53%)
PRL 37.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
PTC 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.41%)
SNGP 131.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.18%)
SSGC 42.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TELE 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.88%)
TPLP 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.29%)
TREET 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
TRG 72.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.22%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.01%)
BR100 17,473 Increased By 65.6 (0.38%)
BR30 55,698 Increased By 233.6 (0.42%)
KSE100 166,342 Increased By 168.6 (0.1%)
KSE30 51,114 Decreased By -35 (-0.07%)
Oct 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-08

Local court orders to produce IK via video link in six cases

Fazal Sher Published October 8, 2025 Updated October 8, 2025 06:44am

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Tuesday ordered to produce the jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan via video link in six cases registered against him.

District and sessions judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka, while hearing pre-arrest bail pleas of Khan in six cases registered against him in Tarnol, Kohsar, Karachi Company, Ramna, and Secretariat police stations, and in one case registered against Bushra Bibi at Kohsar police station, restrained the police from arresting the couple till October 28.

The court issued an order to jail authorities to produce the accused via video link during the next hearing. The court also extended the interim bail of Khan and his wife.

Khan and Bushra Bibi’s lawyer Shamsa advocate appeared before the court.

The judge remarked that he is going to issue a show-cause to Adiala Jail authorities.

Kohsar police station registered a first information report (FIR) against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, and PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), including section 420 for allegedly presenting fake receipts for buying and selling items obtained from the state’s gift repository generally known as Toshakhana.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Imran Khan local court Imran khan cases video link

Comments

200 characters

Local court orders to produce IK via video link in six cases

Buying returns at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

High-level Saudi business delegation arrives in Islamabad

Economists warn Pakistan risks prolonged economic stagnation as growth outlook dims

World Bank downgrades Pakistan’s growth projection to 2.6pc

Oil rises on fading oversupply fear after OPEC+ restrains output increase

Pakistani banks dominate Asia-Pacific ranking: S&P Global

Gold builds on historic rally, soars past $4,000 an ounce for first time

UK PM Starmer visits India to build business ties after clinching trade deal

Pakistan ceramics maker halts multibillion-rupee expansion plan amid sector saturation

Read more stories