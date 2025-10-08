Local court orders to produce IK via video link in six cases

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Tuesday ordered to produce the jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan via video link in six cases registered against him.

District and sessions judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka, while hearing pre-arrest bail pleas of Khan in six cases registered against him in Tarnol, Kohsar, Karachi Company, Ramna, and Secretariat police stations, and in one case registered against Bushra Bibi at Kohsar police station, restrained the police from arresting the couple till October 28.

The court issued an order to jail authorities to produce the accused via video link during the next hearing. The court also extended the interim bail of Khan and his wife.

Khan and Bushra Bibi’s lawyer Shamsa advocate appeared before the court.

The judge remarked that he is going to issue a show-cause to Adiala Jail authorities.

Kohsar police station registered a first information report (FIR) against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, and PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), including section 420 for allegedly presenting fake receipts for buying and selling items obtained from the state’s gift repository generally known as Toshakhana.

