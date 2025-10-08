KU, NCHD ink MoU to promote literacy

KARACHI: The University of Karachi and the National Commission for Human Development inked a memorandum of understanding to provide basic education to illiterate persons.

The MoU singing ceremony was held at the KU’s Chancellor Secretariat. The NCHD Director Operation Hamza Khan Lashari informed the audience that the Commission works under the aegis of federal education ministry to promote human development in the field of literacy, non-formal basic education, poverty alleviation, primary health care and volunteerism for community development and other sectors.

He mentioned that since 2002, the NCHD is working to spread formal and informal education among communities, and established around 36, 000 centres till to date. He added that 18 MoUs have been signed with different universities in the province while the University of Karachi is the fourth university in the megacity which is going to be a part of this campaign.

Sharing the details, Lashari said that students of the KU and teachers as well, will adopt an uneducated person for three months as a volunteer and provide him/ her formal baseline education so that he/ she could read, write and understand simple sentences and able to share information with others.

On this occasion, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said that he would like to register himself for this national cause, and shared that many teachers and students would join this platform to provide basic education to community. “We might be doing this in a different ways, but after signing this MoU, it will become our collective responsibility and we will be providing baseline education as per NCHD lines.”

