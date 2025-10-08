Telenor-PTCL merger: Industry players re-evaluating strategies in shaping digital future

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan’s telecom industry braces for transformation following the merger of Telenor Pakistan and PTCL, the competitive landscape is shifting toward a new phase of technological leadership and innovation. In this evolving environment, industry players are re-evaluating strategies to strengthen their roles in shaping the country’s digital future.

For Zong 4G, a subsidiary of China Mobile, this moment represents both a challenge and an opportunity. With Pakistan accelerating toward its “Digital Pakistan” vision, the company sees technology as the backbone of inclusive growth, economic resilience, and societal progress.

Nabila Yazdani, Head of Strategy at Zong, said that the company’s journey has always been about driving digital transformation rather than chasing numbers.

“Our journey has never been about numbers alone; it has been about shaping Pakistan’s digital and technology landscape,” she said.

“The launch of Pakistan’s first 4G network was only the beginning of a larger vision — building a Digital Pakistan powered by advanced information technologies and next-generation solutions that make innovation accessible to every Pakistani.”

Zong has often positioned itself as the industry’s first mover — introducing Pakistan’s first 4G services, pioneering VoLTE technology, conducting South Asia’s first international 5G video call, and leading 5G site trials. Backed by the global strength of China Mobile, and with 6G already under testing in China, the company believes it is well placed to deliver the next wave of connectivity solutions to the local market.

Yazdani noted that Pakistan’s digital transformation cannot rest on the shoulders of any single operator.

“It requires an enabling environment shaped by forward-looking government policies, timely spectrum availability, and strong industry-wide collaboration,” she said.

“Together, the sector carries a collective responsibility to build a robust digital ecosystem that fosters innovation and drives inclusive, sustainable growth for every Pakistani.”

Industry analysts see the PTCL–Telenor merger as a natural consolidation move in a maturing market, one that could create operational synergies but also raise the bar for technological advancement and customer experience. For Zong, maintaining leadership in innovation and service quality remains the central focus.

Reiterating Zong’s long-term vision, Yazdani added; “Guided by our vision of becoming the ‘Excellent Information Services and Technology Innovation Company in Pakistan,’ we remain committed to pushing boundaries, empowering people and businesses with technology, and building a truly connected and affordable Digital Pakistan where no one is left behind.”

As the telecom industry enters this new era of competition, Zong’s emphasis on sustained investment, innovation, and customer trust highlights the broader narrative — that Pakistan’s digital future will depend not just on consolidation, but on collective innovation that serves the nation’s long-term interests.

