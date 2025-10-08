World Cotton Day: ‘Sustainable growth of cotton requires strong research, advanced tech’

LAHORE: A graceful ceremony was held at the Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan to mark World Cotton Day, attended by a large number of agricultural scientists, industrialists, representatives of research institutions and farmers.

The speakers emphasized that sustainable growth of cotton requires strong research, advanced technology and effective collaboration between the public and private sectors, as cotton is not only vital for farmers’ livelihoods but also forms the backbone of Pakistan’s industrial and export structure.

The event began with a Cotton Walk in which researchers, farmers, company representatives and other stakeholders participated. The main ceremony was presided over by Dr Khadim Hussain, Chief Executive Officer, Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC), while Dr Muhammad Idrees Khan, Secretary PCCC, delivered the opening remarks.

Dr Idrees Khan stated that cotton is the backbone of Pakistan’s national economy and its revival demands strong linkages among research institutions, policymakers and the private sector. He reiterated that PCCC is fully committed to modernizing the cotton research infrastructure on scientific lines.

Sohail Mahmood Harl, Senior Member of the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association, stressed the need to enhance research funding for cotton development, stating that sustainable outcomes are impossible without ensuring financial stability for research institutions.

He highlighted CCRI Multan’s pivotal role in the cotton research system, noting that its contributions have direct positive impacts on farmers and the national economy. He further emphasized that reviving cotton is crucial for stabilizing Pakistan’s export-based economy.

Ms Sabahat Hussain, Director CCRI Multan, presented a comprehensive analysis of the global cotton scenario. She shared that CCRI Multan has recently introduced two new cotton varieties, Cyto 547 and Bt CIM-990, which possess greater resistance to climate stresses and have higher yield potential, offering significant benefits to farmers.

Dr Adeel Ahmad gave a detailed presentation on promising cotton varieties, while Dr Muhammad Yousaf highlighted the achievements of the joint MG-CCRI-BCI project, a collaboration between Mahmood Group and CCRI. Muhammad Umar Iqbal (Better Cotton Initiative) discussed the future of sustainable cotton, and Rubab Zahra, Country Manager OCA, shed light on the growing global importance of organic cotton.

Abu Bakar Ahmad, Director Cotton Connect, remarked that the purpose of World Cotton Day is to highlight the economic and social significance of cotton. He underscored the importance of integrating research, digital tools and field training to enhance Pakistan’s global competitiveness in cotton.

The program was also attended by Dr Muhammad Sagheer, Dr Ghulam Hussain, Muhammad Tariq and Ilyas Raza Kalachi (Additional DG, PW&QC) among others. In his brief remarks, Kalachi emphasized that improving research and quality standards is vital for enhancing cotton’s value addition and overall quality. Representatives from FFC, Sun Crop, Bayer Chemicals, Axon Chemicals, Lucky Core Industries, Jaffer Brothers and other organizations also shared their views on improving cotton productivity.

In his concluding remarks, Dr Khadim Hussain stated that the growth of the cotton sector is essential for Pakistan’s economic sovereignty. He urged that the promotion of cotton be declared a national priority to ensure farmer prosperity and national strength.

At the end of the ceremony, shields were presented to the guests, while participants visited research laboratories, cotton fields and various company stalls. A large number of agricultural experts, industrialists, researchers and farmers attended the event held in connection with World Cotton Day.

Meanwhile, Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali has said that cotton is an integral part of human civilization and history and a matter of Pakistan’s national security and survival.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the two-day International Cotton Conference 2025 organized by the Punjab University Centre of Excellence in Molecular Biology (CEMB) in connection with the World Cotton Day, at Sheikh Riazuddin Auditorium here on Tuesday. On this occasion, President Pakistan Academy of Sciences Prof Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik, Chair Agripreneurship Arab Organization for Agricultural Development, Jeddah KSA Dr Osama Rayis, Chairman Tara Group of Pakistan Dr Khalid Hameed, President Sindh Seed Association Syed Nadeem Shah, Director General Punjab Agriculture Drug and Food Authority Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, Director CEMB Dr Muaz-ur-Rehman, Dr Muhammad Murtaza Noor from COMSTECH, researchers, scholars, scientists from 21 national and international universities including America, China, Australia, Turkiye, Azerbaijan, Central Asia and Bangladesh participated. Addressing the conference, PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali said that we have not been successful in making the best use of our agricultural land. He said that it is a pity that agriculture is no longer a very profitable business.

He said that agriculture is a matter of livelihood for all people associated with rural areas. He said that it is very important to provide basic facilities in rural areas to control urban population. He said that the government's investment in agricultural sectors will help in getting out of the agricultural crisis.

He said that due to expensive production, cotton is now being planted only by big farmers. He said that there is a fear that the same treatment as cotton will be done to wheat. He said that the floods have caused severe damage to many crops. He said that he is happy that CEMB cotton seed is being cultivated on a large scale in Pakistan.

Dr Osama Rayis shared insights on integrating digital transformation and technology-driven innovation into sustainable agriculture. Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik informed about the research on Cotton Leaf Curl Virus.

He said that in the past, Cotton Leaf Curl Leaf caused billions of dollars in loss to Pakistan’s cotton industry. He said that viruses were identified due to the research of Pakistani scientists. He said that government funding and research by Pakistani scientists saved the country from billions of dollars in loss. He said that microbiota transplantation has the potential to prove to be a game changer against Cotton Leaf Curl. Chairman Tara Group of Pakistan Dr Khalid Hameed said that climate change, water, substandard seeds and old methods of farmers are serious challenges for agriculture. He said that CEMB seeds are being cultivated on more than 50 percent of the area of Punjab. President Sindh Seed Association Syed Nadeem Shah said that cotton seeds developed by PU are being planted on 80 percent of the land in Sindh province.

He said that the Chief Minister of Punjab has provided a lot of relief to the flood victims. He said that we requested the Chief Minister of Punjab to pay special attention to agriculture. Prof Dr Muaz-ur-Rehman thanked the participants and said that CEMB will continue to work on reforms for the development of Pakistan's agriculture sector. He said that CEMB has an important role in the production of BT-Cotton. Later, shields were presented to the honourable guests of the conference.

