CDA, OPF agree to explore investment scope to promote urban development

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) have agreed to explore joint investment opportunities aimed at promoting international investment and urban development in Islamabad.

An understanding was reached during a meeting between CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa and OPF Managing Director Muhammad Afzal Bhatti, accompanied by a delegation of overseas investors, at the CDA Headquarters on Tuesday. Senior CDA officials, including Member Planning and Design Dr Khalid Hafeez, Member Environment Asfandyar Baloch, DG Building Control, and DG Resource, were also present.

CDA chairman Randhawa said Islamabad offers excellent prospects for investment, particularly under joint venture models, adding that CDA is committed to providing all possible facilitation to investors. He noted that projects promoting the hospitality and tourism sectors, especially hotel development, are already under way.

Highlighting ongoing initiatives, he said CDA is also focusing on developing modern sports facilities for citizens and has initiated a feasibility study for the construction of an Olympic Village in Islamabad.

The overseas investors expressed keen interest in partnering on hospitality and other urban development ventures. Both sides agreed to continue collaboration to identify new investment opportunities in the capital.

Chairman Randhawa emphasized that these projects will help transform Islamabad into a city of international standards, benefiting both the investors and the CDA. He reiterated CDA’s commitment to public–private partnerships and assured full cooperation for their timely implementation.

