BML 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BOP 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.48%)
CNERGY 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
CPHL 95.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.18%)
DCL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.38%)
DGKC 247.50 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (1.53%)
FCCL 59.73 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.44%)
FFL 20.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
GCIL 31.77 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.73%)
HUBC 212.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.15%)
KEL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
KOSM 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.44%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 106.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.21%)
NBP 216.79 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (0.96%)
PAEL 56.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
POWER 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.96%)
PPL 199.10 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (0.85%)
PREMA 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
PRL 37.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.43%)
PTC 31.91 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.47%)
SNGP 131.44 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.51%)
SSGC 42.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.88%)
TPLP 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.29%)
TREET 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
TRG 72.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.22%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.61%)
BR100 17,449 Increased By 41.6 (0.24%)
BR30 55,621 Increased By 156.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 166,186 Increased By 12.6 (0.01%)
KSE30 51,055 Decreased By -94.1 (-0.18%)
Oct 08, 2025
Markets Print 2025-10-08

Most Gulf bourses gain on US rate cut hopes

Reuters Published October 8, 2025 Updated October 8, 2025 07:23am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

DUBAI: Most Gulf stock markets closed higher on Tuesday as investor optimism over potential US interest rate cuts and steady oil prices eclipsed concerns over the US government shutdown.

As the shutdown extends into its second week, investors are turning to private and alternative economic data to gauge the US interest rate trajectory, with a 25 basis point rate cut at this month’s policy meeting appearing nearly fully priced in. The Fed’s stance carries heavy clout in the Gulf, where most currencies are pegged to the US dollar, anchoring regional monetary policy.

Dubai’s main share index rose 0.5 percent, with top lender Emirates NBD advancing 2.6 percent.

In Abu Dhabi, the index finished 0.2 percent higher.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - were steady as investors weighed a smaller than expected increase to OPEC+ output in November against a backdrop of possible oversupply.

The Qatari index added 0.2 percent, supported by a 0.8 percent gain in Qatar Islamic Bank.

