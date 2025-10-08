BML 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BOP 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.48%)
CNERGY 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
CPHL 95.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.44%)
DCL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.57%)
DGKC 246.56 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (1.14%)
FCCL 59.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.13%)
FFL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
GCIL 31.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.34%)
HUBC 211.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-1.4%)
KEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
KOSM 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.86%)
LOTCHEM 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
MLCF 106.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.43%)
NBP 217.60 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (1.34%)
PAEL 56.34 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.28%)
PIAHCLA 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
POWER 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.43%)
PPL 199.50 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.05%)
PREMA 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.78%)
PRL 37.88 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
PTC 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.83%)
SNGP 131.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.18%)
SSGC 42.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
TPLP 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.47%)
TREET 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
TRG 72.88 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.75%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.61%)
BR100 17,479 Increased By 71 (0.41%)
BR30 55,684 Increased By 219.2 (0.4%)
KSE100 166,659 Increased By 485.5 (0.29%)
KSE30 51,237 Increased By 87.8 (0.17%)
Oct 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-10-08

Wall St slips after NY Fed survey stokes labor market concerns

Reuters Published October 8, 2025 Updated October 8, 2025 07:28am

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes declined on Tuesday after a report from the New York Federal Reserve highlighted simmering anxiety over the job market, halting a rally that had pushed the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to record closing highs a day earlier.

After seven days of a government shutdown in the US hindering key data releases, the September report from the NY Fed showed that the expected level of inflation a year from then was 3.4 percent, compared with 3.2 percent in August.

Economists monitor these secondary readings because shifts in how households view inflation and employment can influence their spending decisions, while investors look to evaluate equity valuations more closely.

At 11:51 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 163.36 points, or 0.35 percent, to 46,531.61, the S&P 500 lost 39.63 points, or 0.59 percent, to 6,700.65 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 217.03 points, or 0.95 percent, to 22,723.03.

“The bottom line is that the labor market is at a standstill,” according to Apollo Global’s chief economist Torsten Slok.

Separately, Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran reiterated his dovish stance on Tuesday, saying that keeping monetary policy restrictive will be risky.

Traders expect the Fed to cut interest rates by 25 basis points at its meeting later this month, due to a string of reports from last week suggesting a weakening job market. The S&P 500 tech sector fell 0.9 percent with Microsoft down 1 percent, while Broadcom, Oracle and Lam Research declined 2.4 percent, 5.8 percent, and 4.2 percent, respectively.

The losses in tech stocks also weighed on the Nasdaq.

Jefferies upgraded AMD’s rating to “buy” and multiple other brokerages raised their price target on the stock, sending it 2.9 percent higher a day after the chipmaker’s supply deal with OpenAI bolstered the tech rally.

Financials fell 0.17 percent on the S&P 500, and consumer discretionary stocks lost 1.4 percent. Tesla was down 3.7 percent ahead of an event where it is expected to unveil a more affordable version of its best-selling Model Y SUV.

Some analysts expect the upcoming earnings season will grab more focus with forecasts and executive commentary likely to carry more weight in shaping expectations.

Among stocks, Corona beer maker Constellation Brands gained 3.8 percent after posting a smaller-than-expected drop in second-quarter sales.

IBM shares hit a record high and were last up 2.1 percent after announcing a partnership with AI startup Anthropic.

US-listed shares of Trilogy Metals soared 216.7 percent after the White House said it would acquire a 10 percent stake in the company.

AppLovin surged 6.9 percent, recouping nearly half of its losses from the prior session, and topped the S&P 500 after brokerages Citi Research and Oppenheimer allayed concerns after the SEC probe report.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.86-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. There were 279 new highs and 50 new lows on the NYSE and by a 2.18-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 35 new 52-week highs and 7 new lows while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 105 new highs and 47 new lows.

S&P 500 NASDAQ US stocks Wall Street’s main stock indexes NY Fed survey

Comments

200 characters

Wall St slips after NY Fed survey stokes labor market concerns

Buying returns at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

High-level Saudi business delegation arrives in Islamabad

Economists warn Pakistan risks prolonged economic stagnation as growth outlook dims

World Bank downgrades Pakistan’s growth projection to 2.6pc

Oil rises on fading oversupply fear after OPEC+ restrains output increase

Pakistani banks dominate Asia-Pacific ranking: S&P Global

Gold builds on historic rally, soars past $4,000 an ounce for first time

UK PM Starmer visits India to build business ties after clinching trade deal

Pakistan ceramics maker halts multibillion-rupee expansion plan amid sector saturation

Read more stories