BML 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BOP 35.29 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.6%)
CNERGY 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.14%)
CPHL 95.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.16%)
DCL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.64%)
DGKC 247.30 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (1.44%)
FCCL 59.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.47%)
FFL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
GCIL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.83%)
HUBC 211.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-1.43%)
KEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
KOSM 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.17%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 106.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.21%)
NBP 216.85 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (0.99%)
PAEL 56.28 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
POWER 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.69%)
PPL 199.00 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (0.8%)
PREMA 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.53%)
PRL 37.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
PTC 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.41%)
SNGP 131.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.18%)
SSGC 42.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TELE 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.88%)
TPLP 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.29%)
TREET 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
TRG 72.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.22%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.01%)
BR100 17,449 Increased By 41.6 (0.24%)
BR30 55,698 Increased By 233.6 (0.42%)
KSE100 166,186 Increased By 12.6 (0.01%)
KSE30 51,055 Decreased By -94.1 (-0.18%)
Oct 08, 2025
Markets Print 2025-10-08

Tokyo stocks hit new record as markets extend global rally

AFP Published October 8, 2025 Updated October 8, 2025 07:33am

HONG KONG: Japanese stocks eked out another record Tuesday following the weekend election of a pro-stimulus advocate to lead the country’s ruling party, while gold also hit a new high amid the US government shutdown and French political upheaval.

The election of Sanae Takaichi — expected to become Japan’s prime minister this month — ramped up optimism that she will embark on a campaign of monetary easing.

That sent the Nikkei 225 soaring almost five percent Monday and hammered the yen as investors began questioning the likelihood that the Bank of Japan will continue its interest rate hikes.

And the index continued its run-up on Tuesday, though it pared its earlier gains to end marginally higher. The yen also held losses. Takaichi’s victory “removes uncertainty about the country’s policy direction”, said Saxo Markets’ Charu Chanana. “Her agenda is expected to continue a blend of fiscal support and ultra-easy monetary policy.

“For investors, that continuity means no abrupt tightening and ongoing coordination between the government and the Bank of Japan.”

Yields on 30-year Japanese bonds hit their highest level, reflecting fears the country’s already colossal debt will balloon further.

Adding to buying sentiment was an announcement by Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and OpenAI of a partnership to develop AI data centres. The deal comes after OpenAI and Nvidia signed a contract for more than USD100 billion in equipment.

OpenAI struck deals this week with South Korean semiconductor giants Samsung and SK hynix for chips and other equipment for its Stargate project.

Tech led gains, having been at the forefront of a global advance this year that has seen several markets hit record highs.

Japanese shares Tokyo stocks Japanese stocks

