BML 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BOP 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.48%)
CNERGY 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
CPHL 95.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.18%)
DCL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.38%)
DGKC 247.50 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (1.53%)
FCCL 59.73 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.44%)
FFL 20.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
GCIL 31.77 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.73%)
HUBC 212.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.15%)
KEL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
KOSM 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.44%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 106.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.21%)
NBP 216.79 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (0.96%)
PAEL 56.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
POWER 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.96%)
PPL 199.10 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (0.85%)
PREMA 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
PRL 37.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.43%)
PTC 31.91 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.47%)
SNGP 131.44 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.51%)
SSGC 42.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.88%)
TPLP 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.29%)
TREET 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
TRG 72.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.22%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.61%)
BR100 17,449 Increased By 41.6 (0.24%)
BR30 55,621 Increased By 156.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 166,186 Increased By 12.6 (0.01%)
KSE30 51,055 Decreased By -94.1 (-0.18%)
Financials lead Indian equity benchmarks higher

Reuters Published October 8, 2025 Updated October 8, 2025 07:34am

MUMBAI: India’s equity benchmarks rose for a fourth consecutive session on Tuesday, with expectations of strong September-quarter earnings and the central bank’s lending reforms boosting the heavyweight financials.

The Nifty 50 ended 0.12 percent higher at 25,108.3, while the BSE Sensex added 0.17 percent to 81,926.75. In four sessions, the indexes have gained about 2 percent.

Twelve of the 16 major sectors advanced on the day. The broader mid-caps and small-caps gained 0.5 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.

Financials rose 0.2 percent, gaining for a sixth straight session. India’s two largest private lenders and heaviest-weighted stocks, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank , rose 0.9 percent each.

“The initial updates from lenders indicate that credit growth has started to pick up. This is positive for the financial space,” said Pankaj Pandey, head of retail research at ICICI Securities.

Over the weekend, HDFC Bank reported credit growth of 10 percent, while Kotak Mahindra Bank posted a 15.8 percent growth in loan disbursals during the September quarter.

Non-bank lender Bajaj Finance rose 0.8 percent on the day, adding to Monday’s nearly 2 percent climb, after posting a strong pre-quarterly update.

