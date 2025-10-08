BML 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BOP 35.29 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.6%)
CNERGY 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
CPHL 95.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.49%)
DCL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
DGKC 246.80 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (1.24%)
FCCL 59.67 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.34%)
FFL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
GCIL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.83%)
HUBC 212.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.97 (-1.38%)
KEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
KOSM 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.86%)
LOTCHEM 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
MLCF 105.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.14%)
NBP 217.50 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (1.29%)
PAEL 56.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.21%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
POWER 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.43%)
PPL 199.11 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.85%)
PREMA 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
PRL 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.56%)
PTC 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.08%)
SNGP 131.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.18%)
SSGC 42.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
TELE 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
TPLP 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.47%)
TREET 28.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
TRG 72.85 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.71%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.61%)
BR100 17,476 Increased By 68.1 (0.39%)
BR30 55,690 Increased By 224.9 (0.41%)
KSE100 166,598 Increased By 424.7 (0.26%)
KSE30 51,213 Increased By 64.1 (0.13%)
Oct 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-08

German town mayor stabbed, Merz condemns ‘heinous’ act

AFP Published October 8, 2025 Updated October 8, 2025 07:39am

BERLIN: A newly-elected German town mayor was badly wounded in a stabbing attack on Tuesday that Chancellor Friedrich Merz condemned as a “heinous act”.

The attack on Iris Stalzer, 57, mayor-elect of Herdecke near the western city of Dortmund, took place shortly after noon near her home, said public broadcaster WDR.

“We fear for her life,” Merz said on X, demanding that the crime and its background “must now be swiftly clarified”.

The details of the attack or its suspected motive were not immediately known as local police did not answer AFP’s phone calls or issue a statement.

Stalzer of the centre-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) had just been elected mayor of the town in the industrial Ruhr area on September 28.

Germany German Chancellor Friedrich Merz German town mayor

Comments

200 characters

German town mayor stabbed, Merz condemns ‘heinous’ act

Buying returns at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

High-level Saudi business delegation arrives in Islamabad

Economists warn Pakistan risks prolonged economic stagnation as growth outlook dims

World Bank downgrades Pakistan’s growth projection to 2.6pc

Oil rises on fading oversupply fear after OPEC+ restrains output increase

Pakistani banks dominate Asia-Pacific ranking: S&P Global

Gold builds on historic rally, soars past $4,000 an ounce for first time

UK PM Starmer visits India to build business ties after clinching trade deal

Pakistan ceramics maker halts multibillion-rupee expansion plan amid sector saturation

Read more stories