BML 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BOP 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.48%)
CNERGY 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
CPHL 95.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.44%)
DCL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.57%)
DGKC 246.56 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (1.14%)
FCCL 59.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.13%)
FFL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
GCIL 31.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.34%)
HUBC 211.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-1.4%)
KEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
KOSM 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.86%)
LOTCHEM 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
MLCF 106.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.43%)
NBP 217.60 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (1.34%)
PAEL 56.34 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.28%)
PIAHCLA 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
POWER 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.43%)
PPL 199.50 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.05%)
PREMA 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.78%)
PRL 37.88 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
PTC 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.83%)
SNGP 131.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.18%)
SSGC 42.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
TPLP 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.47%)
TREET 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
TRG 72.88 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.75%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.61%)
BR100 17,479 Increased By 71 (0.41%)
BR30 55,684 Increased By 219.2 (0.4%)
KSE100 166,659 Increased By 485.5 (0.29%)
KSE30 51,237 Increased By 87.8 (0.17%)
Oct 08, 2025
Markets Print 2025-10-08

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published October 8, 2025 Updated October 8, 2025 07:50am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 113,025 tonnes of cargo comprising 65,909 tonnes of import cargo and 47,116 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 65,909 tonnes comprised of 44,037 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,383 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 11,534 tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 8,955 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 47,116 tonnes comprised of 31,030 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,166 tonnes of Bulk Cargo,14,230 tonnes of Clinkers 1,690 tonnes of Rice.

Around, 05 ships namely, Sg Friendship, Ggs Prime, Gsl Christen, Guo Fu Min Qiang, & Hmm Leaf, berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 04 ships namely, Chemroute Pegasus, Msc Maeva, Hmm Promise, X-Press Kohima, & Guo Fu Min Qiang, sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘MSC Iniya-V’ left the port on Tuesday morning, while two more ships, Al-Bert-P and Ultra Endurance are expected to sail on Tuesday

Cargo volume of 149,911 tonnes, comprising 86,915 tonnes imports cargo and 62,996 export cargo carried in 4,865 Containers (2,665 TEUs Imports & 2,200 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of the Port Qasim, out of them two ships, GFS Prime and Searay & another ship, Istanbul-M carrying Container, Palm oil and Sugar are expected to take berths at QICT, LCT and MW-2 on October 7, 2025.



Port Qasim Activities of Karachi Port Trust

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

