Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 113,025 tonnes of cargo comprising 65,909 tonnes of import cargo and 47,116 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 65,909 tonnes comprised of 44,037 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,383 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 11,534 tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 8,955 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 47,116 tonnes comprised of 31,030 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,166 tonnes of Bulk Cargo,14,230 tonnes of Clinkers 1,690 tonnes of Rice.

Around, 05 ships namely, Sg Friendship, Ggs Prime, Gsl Christen, Guo Fu Min Qiang, & Hmm Leaf, berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 04 ships namely, Chemroute Pegasus, Msc Maeva, Hmm Promise, X-Press Kohima, & Guo Fu Min Qiang, sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘MSC Iniya-V’ left the port on Tuesday morning, while two more ships, Al-Bert-P and Ultra Endurance are expected to sail on Tuesday

Cargo volume of 149,911 tonnes, comprising 86,915 tonnes imports cargo and 62,996 export cargo carried in 4,865 Containers (2,665 TEUs Imports & 2,200 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of the Port Qasim, out of them two ships, GFS Prime and Searay & another ship, Istanbul-M carrying Container, Palm oil and Sugar are expected to take berths at QICT, LCT and MW-2 on October 7, 2025.

