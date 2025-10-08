BML 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BOP 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.48%)
CNERGY 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
CPHL 95.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.44%)
DCL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.57%)
DGKC 246.56 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (1.14%)
FCCL 59.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.13%)
FFL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
GCIL 31.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.34%)
HUBC 211.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-1.4%)
KEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
KOSM 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.86%)
LOTCHEM 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
MLCF 106.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.43%)
NBP 217.60 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (1.34%)
PAEL 56.34 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.28%)
PIAHCLA 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
POWER 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.43%)
PPL 199.50 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.05%)
PREMA 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.78%)
PRL 37.88 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
PTC 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.83%)
SNGP 131.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.18%)
SSGC 42.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
TPLP 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.47%)
TREET 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
TRG 72.88 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.75%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.61%)
BR100 17,479 Increased By 71 (0.41%)
BR30 55,684 Increased By 219.2 (0.4%)
KSE100 166,659 Increased By 485.5 (0.29%)
KSE30 51,237 Increased By 87.8 (0.17%)
Oct 08, 2025
Markets

Japanese rubber futures weaker

Reuters Published October 8, 2025 Updated October 8, 2025 07:52am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures declined on Tuesday amid subdued market activity, weighed down by thin trading due to China’s National Day holiday and weak international demand, though a softer yen limited further losses.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for March delivery ended the day down 1.6 yen, or 0.52percent, at 303.4 yen (USD2.01) per kg.

Due to the absence of trading volumes during China’s Golden Week, futures prices have reflected muted international demand despite some support from recent yen fluctuations, said Farah Miller, founder of independent rubber-focused firm Helixtap Technologies.

Additionally, producers are waiting for raw material prices to decrease in line with futures in order to improve their margins, while the market has also factored in a delay to the EU’s deforestation regulation, resulting in more conservative pricing, Miller added. The Chinese National Day holiday runs from October 1-8.

