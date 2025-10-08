Data of relief steps in Sindh released

KARACHI: The Sindh Information Department has issued details of relief activities carried out during natural disasters and emergencies on the basis of statistics provided by the Provincial (Rain & Flood Emergency) Monitoring Cell, Services, General Administration and Coordination Department.

According to the report, a total of 198,629 people were displaced, and 117,331 have already returned to their native places.

As many as 528 relief camps were established across the province while 119 medical camps treated 152,426 patients. In addition, 100 livestock camps were set up where 500,250 animals were evacuated and 1,776,243 were treated and vaccinated.

The Sindh government has reiterated that it will not leave the people alone in times of crisis and will continue to stand by them. All government institutions, district administrations, and rescue teams are working round the clock to protect lives and properties.

