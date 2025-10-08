BML 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
PFG convenes inaugural meeting on Palestine-related affairs

Recorder Report Published 08 Oct, 2025 05:59am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan–Palestine Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) convened its inaugural meeting on Tuesday under the convenership of MNA Ammar Ahmad Khan Leghari, featuring a briefing session from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

The briefing was attended by MNAs Ahmad Atteeq Anwer, Khurram Munawar Manj, Romina Khurshid Alam, and Saba Sadiq, along with representatives from the MoFA. The Pakistani Ambassador to Jordan participated virtually.

The session focused on key areas, including the current status of Pakistan-Palestine bilateral relations, parliamentary cooperation, Pakistan’s stance on Palestine-related issues at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), and media engagement and public diplomacy.

The PFG offered prayers for the people of Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir, reaffirming their commitment to raising their voices more strongly against the violence perpetrated by the Israeli and Indian governments.

A representative from the MoFA also shared positive news with Senator Mushtaq regarding recent developments involving the Israeli government.

