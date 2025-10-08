Congenital heart disease: Aseefa lauds Chinese doctors’ role in saving Pakistani children’s lives

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s First Lady, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, lauded the compassion and dedication of Chinese doctors in saving the lives of Pakistani children suffering from congenital heart disease.

She made these remarks in her keynote address at the Mid-Autumn Celebration titled “A Shared Beaming Moon, All United Hearts and Hands,” held at the Chinese Embassy here on Tuesday.

Speaking as the chief guest, the First Lady said the Mid-Autumn Festival symbolizes “harmony and unity”— values that beautifully reflect the deep friendship between Pakistan and China.

“Tonight, as the moonlight touches Islamabad and Beijing, it illuminates the path of shared prosperity, peace, and development,” Aseefa Bhutto said.

“The lives of our children saved by Chinese doctors are living symbols of turning words into action. No country has extended such compassion to our people in this way, and it defines our relationship.”

At the event hosted by Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong, the First Lady expressed gratitude to Prof Dr Pan Xiangbin and the Fuwai Hospital team for their humanitarian service.

