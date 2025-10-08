BML 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
October 8, 2025

‘Trump’s UNGA speech’

Qamar Bashir Published October 8, 2025 Updated October 8, 2025 08:13am

This is apropos a letter to the Editor from this writer carried by the newspaper yesterday. What made the session even more remarkable was that not a single major leader spoke in favour of the United States or Israel.

From Brazil’s Lula da Silva to Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan, from Jordan’s King Abdullah II to France’s Emmanuel Macron, from Australia’s Anthony Albanese to Britain’s Keir Starmer, from Canada’s Mark Carney to South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa, and from South Korea’s Lee Jae-myung to leaders across Asia, Africa, and Latin America—the verdict was universal. Israel’s narrative, supported and promoted by Trump, had collapsed. The applause in the chamber made clear that the United States, for the first time in UN history, stood alone.

Trump did not hide his contempt. He lashed out not only at the leaders present but at the institution itself. Climate change, he declared, was the “greatest con job in history,” dismissing decades of scientific evidence on rising seas, melting glaciers, intensifying hurricanes, and the planetary threat of unchecked emissions.

Gasps rippled through the assembly as he accused the UN of peddling fear and lies. He mocked international agreements on climate, insisting that America would burn coal, drill oil, and expand nuclear power without apology. To many, it was more than denial—it was an open invitation to environmental catastrophe.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Qamar Bashir

The writer is a former Press Secretary to the President, An ex-Press Minister at Embassy of Pakistan to France, a former MD, SRBC Macomb, Detroit, Michigan

Tayyip Erdogan UN climate change Cyril Ramaphosa King Abdullah II Keir Starmer Lula da Silva

