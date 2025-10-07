Toyota to recall nearly 394,000 US vehicles over rearview camera issue, NHTSA says

Toyota Motor is recalling 393,838 vehicles in the U.S. due to a rearview camera issue that may fail to display, reducing drivers’ visibility and increasing the risk of a crash, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Tuesday.

The recall covers several models including certain 2022-2025 Tundra, Tundra Hybrid, and 2023-2025 Sequoia Hybrid vehicles, the auto safety regulator said.

Toyota dealers will update the multimedia display software at no cost, the agency added.