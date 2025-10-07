BML 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
PM Shehbaz returns after completing Malaysia visit

BR Web Desk Published October 7, 2025
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departs for Pakistan after completing his three-day visit to Malaysia on October, 7, 2025. - (PID)
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departs for Pakistan after completing his three-day visit to Malaysia on October, 7, 2025. - (PID)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif returned to Islamabad on Tuesday after completing his official visit to Malaysia.

The prime minister undertook the visit from October 5 to 7 at the invitation of the Malaysian leadership, according to a statement from his office.

During the trip, he held meetings with top officials and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, technology, and people-to-people exchanges.

The visit was aimed at enhancing Pakistan’s engagement with Malaysia and exploring new avenues of collaboration under regional and multilateral frameworks.

Earlier in the day, PM Shehbaz was awarded an honorary PhD in Leadership and Governance by the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM).

Queen of the Malaysian state of Pahang and the constitutional head of the IIUM, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, conferred the honorary degree upon the PM at a ceremony in Kuala Lumpur.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM said it was a matter of great privilege for him to receive the honorary doctorate from this great seat of learning.

He expressed the confidence that the bonds of academic partnership and collaboration between the university and Pakistan’s leading institutions of higher learning will further strengthen.

He said leadership in our tradition is not a privilege but a sacred trust which must be exercised with honesty of purpose, sincerity, justice and transparent accountability before Allah Almighty.

He expressed his wishes for IIUM’s continued success and for a “future of greater unity, brotherhood and very close coordination” for both Pakistan and Malaysia.

In her remarks, Tunku Azizah said that the premier had shown that true leadership is not about power but about purpose, building lives and uplifting communities through education, healthcare and opportunities.

Recalling that Pakistan was a founding partner of the IIUM, she said Pakistani students and alumni continue to “enrich the university and uphold our shared mission of serving the ummah”.

