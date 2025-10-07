Malaysia’s Gobi Partners keen in strengthening Pakistan’s digital sector

Gobi Partners on Tuesday showed keen interest in collaboration in the e-commerce and financial technologies sector in Pakistan.

Gobi Partners is a leading venture capital firm with headquarters in Malaysia, focusing on investments in emerging markets and underserved entrepreneurs from early to growth stages.

A delegation of the Malaysian business group led by Co-founder and Chair Thomas Tsao, called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday, said a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

During the meeting, the PM said, “There is immense potential for enhancing cooperation between Pakistan and Malaysia in the economic and trade sectors, for which both parties are making dedicated efforts.”

The PM said that the Gobi Partners’ confidence in Pakistan’s startup ecosystem was a welcome sign, adding that the government was working on targeted reforms to support startups and early-stage investors through improved access to investment facilitation and infrastructure.

He said the Special Investment Facilitation Council is providing all possible support and facilities to foreign investors.

“Mobilizing both international and domestic capital to build a sustainable startup ecosystem is our priority.

“The digital economy — particularly fintech, e-commerce, and IT services — holds a central place in our national development strategy,” said the premier.