Revised trade data: SBP sees no major impact on C/A statistics

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced the revisions in trade data, however no major changes is expected in the current account (C/A) statistics.

SBP on Monday said that in response to recently circulating news that due to recent Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) trade data revisions, there will be similar revisions in SBP trade data and current account (C/A) balance outturns as well.

In this regard, SBP has clarified that SBP’s trade data is computed mainly on the basis of trade payments data received from banks; hence, there will be no significant revision in C/A balance data already published by SBP. Minor revisions may continue as per practice, the SBP said.

According to SBP this clarification is being released in the broader public interest.

