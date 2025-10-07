BML 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.23%)
Print Print 2025-10-07

Revised trade data: SBP sees no major impact on C/A statistics

Recorder Report Published October 7, 2025 Updated October 7, 2025 09:18am

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced the revisions in trade data, however no major changes is expected in the current account (C/A) statistics.

SBP on Monday said that in response to recently circulating news that due to recent Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) trade data revisions, there will be similar revisions in SBP trade data and current account (C/A) balance outturns as well.

Jul-Aug FY26: Pakistan’s current account deficit widens 45pc to USD624m

In this regard, SBP has clarified that SBP’s trade data is computed mainly on the basis of trade payments data received from banks; hence, there will be no significant revision in C/A balance data already published by SBP. Minor revisions may continue as per practice, the SBP said.

According to SBP this clarification is being released in the broader public interest.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SBP trade data current account balance current account statistics trade payments

