BML 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
BOP 35.56 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (9.79%)
CNERGY 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.59%)
CPHL 96.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.85%)
DCL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.61%)
DGKC 250.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-1.2%)
FCCL 59.90 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.44%)
FFL 21.47 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.95%)
GCIL 31.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.86%)
HUBC 219.69 Decreased By ▼ -4.14 (-1.85%)
KEL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.67%)
KOSM 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.2%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 106.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.52%)
NBP 213.77 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-3.36%)
PAEL 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.82%)
PIAHCLA 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.59%)
PIBTL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.58%)
POWER 18.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.59%)
PPL 199.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.2%)
PREMA 44.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.06%)
PRL 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.34%)
PTC 32.09 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (8.71%)
SNGP 132.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.29%)
SSGC 43.50 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (4.37%)
TELE 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
TPLP 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.08%)
TREET 29.03 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.24%)
TRG 73.19 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.41%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 17,545 Decreased By -31.4 (-0.18%)
BR30 56,313 Decreased By -226.5 (-0.4%)
KSE100 167,397 Decreased By -355.3 (-0.21%)
KSE30 51,561 Decreased By -226.1 (-0.44%)
Oct 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-07

Govt debt falls by Rs430bn in Jul-Aug

Rizwan Bhatti Published October 7, 2025 Updated October 7, 2025 09:01am

KARACHI: Pakistan’s central government debt declined by Rs 430 billion during the first two months (July-Aug) of the current fiscal year (FY26).

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the country’s overall debt stocks (including domestic and external) dropped to Rs 77.458 trillion by the end of August 2025, compared with Rs 77.888 trillion in June 2025.

The SBP statistics showed that the bulk of the decline came from domestic debt, which contracted by Rs 398 billion to Rs 54.073 trillion in July-August FY26, down from Rs 54.471 trillion.

Sharp fall in domestic debt have been witnessed due to lower borrowing by the federal government followed by the transferred of profit by the SBP to the federal government.

Finance ministry claims surge contained: public debt swells to Rs80.5trn in FY25

Economists noted that while the reduction in government debt during the early months of FY26 provides some relief, the country continues to face significant debt sustainability challenges due to massive stock of the domestic and external debt.

The SBP posted a strong profit of Rs 2.5 trillion in the last fiscal year, out of which Rs 2.4 trillion was transferred to the federal government. This inflow has helped ease the overall debt burden on the economy.

After receiving profit from the SBP, on August 29, 2025, the Debt Management Office Ministry of Finance executed monumental repayment of Rs 1.133 trillion, which brings the total early retirement of SBP debt to Rs 1.633 trillion during calendar year 2025.

At the same time, the transfer of SBP profits led to a sharp decline in net budgetary borrowing from the banking system, creating space for banks to increase their lending to the non-government sector.

According to SBP, within domestic debt, long-term obligations witnessed a significant reduction. Long-term debt fell by Rs 298 billion, slipping from Rs 45.651 trillion in June 2025 to Rs 45.353 trillion in August 2025. Similarly, short-term debt also declined by Rs 105 billion, falling to Rs 8.654 trillion from Rs 8.759 trillion in the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

However, debt under Naya Pakistan Certificate increased from Rs 62 billion to Rs 66 billion in the first two month of this fiscal year.

Pakistan’s external debt, measured in rupee terms, registered a modest decrease of Rs 32 billion. The stock of external debt stood at Rs 23.385 trillion at the end of August 2025 compared with Rs 23.417 trillion in June 2025.

The SBP has recently reiterated the need for continued reforms, emphasizing the importance of broadening the tax base and restructuring loss-making state-owned enterprises. Such measures, it noted, would create additional fiscal space for social and development spending while strengthening buffers to absorb future economic shocks.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Economy ministry of finance Taxes SBP Federal Government FBR Domestic debt debt external debt tax base government borrowing government debt

Comments

200 characters

Govt debt falls by Rs430bn in Jul-Aug

Pakistan’s GDP growth to remain modest at 2.6% in FY26 amid flood impact: World Bank

Profit-taking returns as KSE-100 sheds over 800 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Flood-hit families: Punjab cabinet approves disbursement of relief funds

Pakistan’s HUBCO charts diversification path with smelter, SPM, and EV

Malaysia’s Gobi Partners keen in strengthening Pakistan’s digital sector

IMF, Pakistan mull cutting GDP growth forecast to 3.5pc

Oil extends gains on smaller-than-expected OPEC+ output hike

Revised trade data: SBP sees no major impact on C/A statistics

Pakistan, Malaysia sign six accords: Malaysia to import USD200m meat

Read more stories