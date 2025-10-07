Over a dozen wounded in rare Sydney mass shooting

SYDNEY: A 60-year-old man was in custody in Australia Monday after police said he shot up to 50 bullets into a busy Sydney street, wounding more than a dozen people.

Police were called on Sunday evening to the city’s Inner West, where the alleged gunman was firing from his property at random at passing cars and police.

A large contingent of police swarmed the area and locked down the street, before entering the property above a business and arresting the man. They seized a rifle from the scene.

Office worker Joe Azar said he was working across the road when he heard what he thought were fireworks or rocks being thrown at the windows.

“Some guy’s windshield blew up, then the bus stop glass shattered,” Azar told The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper.

“The surreal feeling kicked in like, ‘Oh, this is what’s happening’,” he said.

“It was frantic. It all happened so quick, so I couldn’t comprehend what was going on,” he added.

Police had initially said up to a hundred bullets were fired and 20 people were wounded. But on Monday, New South Wales Police Acting Superintendent Stephen Parry revised the number of shots to around 50 and the toll of wounded to 16.

“In my 35 years in the police, there’s been very few incidents of this nature where somebody is randomly targeting people in the street,” he added.

The accused shooter was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries to the area around his eyes sustained during his arrest.