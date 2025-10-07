BML 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.11%)
BOP 35.68 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (10.16%)
CNERGY 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.59%)
CPHL 96.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.94%)
DCL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.81%)
DGKC 250.27 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-1.25%)
FCCL 59.98 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.57%)
FFL 21.43 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.76%)
GCIL 31.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-5.11%)
HUBC 219.70 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-1.85%)
KEL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.67%)
KOSM 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 106.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.81%)
NBP 213.65 Decreased By ▼ -7.55 (-3.41%)
PAEL 58.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.75%)
PIAHCLA 21.82 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.68%)
PIBTL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.26%)
POWER 18.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.81%)
PPL 199.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.15%)
PREMA 43.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.17%)
PRL 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.44%)
PTC 32.07 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (8.64%)
SNGP 132.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.55%)
SSGC 43.40 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (4.13%)
TELE 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
TPLP 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.26%)
TREET 29.07 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.38%)
TRG 72.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 17,523 Decreased By -53.3 (-0.3%)
BR30 56,245 Decreased By -294.7 (-0.52%)
KSE100 167,328 Decreased By -424.6 (-0.25%)
KSE30 51,545 Decreased By -242.1 (-0.47%)
Oct 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-07

Over a dozen wounded in rare Sydney mass shooting

AFP Published 07 Oct, 2025 05:58am

SYDNEY: A 60-year-old man was in custody in Australia Monday after police said he shot up to 50 bullets into a busy Sydney street, wounding more than a dozen people.

Police were called on Sunday evening to the city’s Inner West, where the alleged gunman was firing from his property at random at passing cars and police.

A large contingent of police swarmed the area and locked down the street, before entering the property above a business and arresting the man. They seized a rifle from the scene.

Office worker Joe Azar said he was working across the road when he heard what he thought were fireworks or rocks being thrown at the windows.

“Some guy’s windshield blew up, then the bus stop glass shattered,” Azar told The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper.

“The surreal feeling kicked in like, ‘Oh, this is what’s happening’,” he said.

“It was frantic. It all happened so quick, so I couldn’t comprehend what was going on,” he added.

Police had initially said up to a hundred bullets were fired and 20 people were wounded. But on Monday, New South Wales Police Acting Superintendent Stephen Parry revised the number of shots to around 50 and the toll of wounded to 16.

“In my 35 years in the police, there’s been very few incidents of this nature where somebody is randomly targeting people in the street,” he added.

The accused shooter was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries to the area around his eyes sustained during his arrest.

australia Sydney Australian police Sydney mass shooting

Comments

200 characters

Over a dozen wounded in rare Sydney mass shooting

Pakistan’s GDP growth to remain modest at 2.6% in FY26 amid flood impact: World Bank

Profit-taking returns as KSE-100 sheds over 800 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Flood-hit families: Punjab cabinet approves disbursement of relief funds

Pakistan’s HUBCO charts diversification path with smelter, SPM, and EV

Malaysia’s Gobi Partners keen in strengthening Pakistan’s digital sector

IMF, Pakistan mull cutting GDP growth forecast to 3.5pc

Oil extends gains on smaller-than-expected OPEC+ output hike

Revised trade data: SBP sees no major impact on C/A statistics

Pakistan, Malaysia sign six accords: Malaysia to import USD200m meat

Read more stories