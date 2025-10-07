BML 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.23%)
FBR to send WhatsApp messages to taxpayers

Sohail Sarfraz Published October 7, 2025 Updated October 7, 2025 07:27am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will send WhatsApp messages to taxpayers pertaining to return filing and other official communications with the taxpayers.

According to a message for taxpayers displayed on the FBR’s official website on Monday, “Taxpayers are hereby informed that they will be receiving WhatsApp messages from the official FBR WhatsApp account: +92 326 8336425,” the FBR added.

The FBR has integrated all kinds of third-party data from external sources and is sending alerts/messages to the taxpayers.

The FBR is also active in sending SMS messages to taxpayers on buying and selling of immovable properties, congratulating taxpayers on property purchases. Dear, congratulations on your property purchase(s) worth rupees in the tax year ended June 30, 2025. Please file your income tax return and declare this in your wealth statement with adequate income to remain compliant and continue enjoying your benefits,” one FBR’s SMS to the taxpayer said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

