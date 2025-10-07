BML 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
Sugar import: TCP receives 3 bids

Rizwan Bhatti Published October 7, 2025 Updated October 7, 2025 09:19am

KARACHI: The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has received three bids, ranging from USD 533 to USD 567.50 per metric ton, for the import of 100,000 metric tons of sugar to meet domestic consumption needs.

According to details, a total of four international suppliers participated in the tender for the import of white refined sugar. However, one firm, namely M/s SUCDEN Middle East Dubai, submitted a regret letter, while two others were declared non-responsive due to conditional offers.

TCP, a state-owned commercial organisation, on Sep 27, 2025 invited sealed bids under rule-21(A) of the Public Procurement Rules, 2004, from the international white refined sugar suppliers/ manufacturers, directly or through their local offices or representatives for supply of 100,000 metric tons ‘White Refined Sugar’ (Bagged Cargo) through worldwide sources, with +/- 5 percent MOLSO, on CFR Karachi basis.

Sugar import by TCP: Deadline for exemption of duties, taxes extended

The tender was opened on Oct 6, 2025 and the lowest bid was submitted by ED&F Man Sugar Limited, London, which offered to supply 25,000 metric tons small grain sugar at a price of USD 533 per ton. The company also quoted an additional lot at USD 549 per ton. The TCP evaluation committee declared this lowest bid as responsive.

The second-lowest bid, at USD 542.50 per ton for small grain sugar, was received from M/s Louis Dreyfus Company, Switzerland. However, it was deemed non-responsive as the offer was conditional on sugar arriving by November 30, 2025. While, as per tender’s term and conditions, the shipments shall be made as per schedule and in such a way that the entire cargo must arrive in Pakistan by 15th November, 2025.

Similarly, the third bid of USD 567.50 per ton for small grain sugar, submitted by M/s Al Khaleej Sugar Co, Dubai, was also declared non-responsive due to the same arrival condition.

According to sources, the second consignment of sugar imported by the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has also reached the country. The vessel Infinity K, carrying 26,250 metric tons of sugar, arrived at Karachi Port on October 5, 2025, where offloading of the commodity has already begun. Another shipment of 35,000 metric tons is expected to reach the port on October 7, 2025.

It may be mentioned here the following the directives of the federal government, TCP is importing sugar from the international resources to meet the domestic demand and stable the prices in the domestic market.

