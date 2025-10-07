BML 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
SECP, NTC ink MoU to enhance information sharing

Recorder Report Published October 7, 2025 Updated October 7, 2025 07:24am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance information sharing and cooperation, with a focus on bolstering cybersecurity posture and initiatives for both organisations.

The signing ceremony was held here at the NTC Headquarters. The event was attended by the Managing Director of the NTC, Maj Gen Ali Farhan (retd) and SECP Commissioner Mujtaba Ahmed Lodhi.

The MoU establishes a framework for bilateral cooperation in several key areas of mutual interest. These initiatives include promoting joint deliberation on emerging cybersecurity threats, trends, and mitigation strategies; exchanging technical insights and best practices to enhance cybersecurity; and advancing digitalisation efforts to facilitate businesses and users.

Furthermore, the collaboration will focus on capacity building for threat detection and response, research and innovation in cybersecurity technologies, and the improvement of audit and compliance related to standards like ISO 27001. It also covers capacity building for emergency response and cyber incident handling, as well as collaboration on the establishment and operation of Sectoral CERTs in line with national rules.

This agreement represents a significant step toward increased coordination between the SECP and NTC in cybersecurity matters. It builds upon NTC's past support to the SECP and paves the way for future collaboration on national-level cybersecurity initiatives.

NTC MD Ali Farhan, speaking at the occasion, highlighted NTC’s successful collaborations across various sectors, noting that such partnerships are essential for building a secure and efficient digital infrastructure. “

SECP Commissioner Mujtaba Ahmad Lodhi applauded NTC’s proactive efforts in creating a safe and secure digital ecosystem in the country. He thanked NTC for its support and highlighted the significance of collective efforts by all regulatory bodies.

