Punjab govt failed to help flood-hit people: PPP

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples party MPA Ali Qasim Gilani and Secretary Information Shehzad Saeed Cheema while criticizing the Punjab government has said that it has failed to help the flood-affected people of Punjab.

Addressing a joint news conference here on Monday, they said that entire south Punjab is worst-hit by recent floods and people are waiting for the government but the leadership of Punjab has failed to reach out to them. They said that instead of helping the flood victims, the Punjab government ministers are busy in playing dirty politics.

Unlike the Punjab government, Pakistan Peoples party believes in the service to the poor and that is why its leadership is doing its utmost to provide financial aid in the flood-hit areas of south Punjab, they said. Recently, they added, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited various areas of Punjab, including Multan, Bahawalnagar, Kasur and Muzaffargarh and distributed tents and other necessary items among the flood-hit people.

“Our leadership will not leave the people of Punjab unattended at this critical time,” they said.

