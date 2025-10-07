BML 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
Oct 07, 2025
Print Print 2025-10-07

NA speaker, Iranian envoy discuss regional, global issues

Recorder Report Published October 7, 2025 Updated October 7, 2025 06:25am

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghaddam, called on Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq at the Parliament House on Monday.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran, enhancing parliamentary cooperation and economic ties, and discussing important regional and global issues.

During the meeting, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq stated that relations between Pakistan and Iran are becoming stronger with each passing day. He said that the two brotherly countries share deep-rooted bonds founded on common religion, history, and culture. NA Speaker termed Iran a trusted brotherly neighbour and reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm commitment to further expanding cooperation with Iran in the parliamentary and economic sectors.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq further remarked that enhanced parliamentary linkages between the two countries could play an important role in strengthening bilateral relations. He added that the promotion of parliamentary and economic cooperation with Iran remains among the top priorities of the National Assembly of Pakistan. Parliamentary diplomacy, he noted, helps bridge gaps between peoples and strengthens mutual understanding and trust.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq emphasized that Pakistan and Iran both have a vital role to play in ensuring peace and stability in the region.

Iranian Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghaddam, while speaking on the occasion, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the people, government, parliament, and media of Pakistan. He appreciated Pakistan’s consistent support for Iran on all international forums and said that Iran deeply values this brotherly solidarity.

He lauded Pakistan’s role in promoting regional peace and stability and thanked Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for his continued expression of solidarity with Iran. The Ambassador underlined the importance of strengthening parliamentary cooperation to further deepen bilateral ties between the two neighbouring countries. He also appreciated the Speaker’s proactive efforts to enhance communication and collaboration between Pakistan and Iran.

Pakistan and Iran Pakistan Iran ties Iranian envoy Reza Amiri Moghaddam regional issues NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq global issues

