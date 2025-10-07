Judges’ appointment to higher judiciary: LHC reserves verdict on maintainability of plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday reserved its verdict on the maintainability of a petition seeking appointment of judges to the higher judiciary from minority communities.

Earlier, the petitioner a bar member Naseeb Masih contended that the federal government had allocated a five percent quota for minorities in 2009, yet no judges from minority communities had been appointed to the superior courts.

He argued that a separate merit criterion should be introduced for the appointment of judges from minority communities to guarantee their representation in the judiciary.

He, therefore, asked the court to direct the government to ensure the appointment of judges from minority communities to the higher judiciary.

The court after hearing the initial arguments reserved its verdict on the maintainability of the petition.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025