IK may be shifted from Adiala Jail to another place: Aleema

RAWALPINDI: The incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been informed by someone that he may be shifted from Adiala Jail to another place, Khan’s sister Aleem Khan said on Monday.

Talking to reporters after the hearing of Toshakhana-II case against Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, she said that someone had informed the former premier that he might be moved to another location after the completion of the hearing of the Toshakhana-II case.

“We also told him that we have also seen similar reports in the media that you [Khan] will be shifted to another place from Adiala Jail,” she said, adding that after two or three hearings of the Toshakaha-II case, Khan will be completely isolated.

She said “Khan said that after these last two or three, her sisters will convey Khan’s message to the public so that she cannot become an excuse or distraction for these people.”

Aleema Khan said that Khan expressed deep sorrow today and said “I have been in jail for two years, and outside, a campaign is being run against my family, especially against Aleema Khan. All of this is happening because I am trying to get my message out,” she said, adding that “only my sister has been able to bear this burden.”

“He has assigned the responsibility of getting out of his message as others cannot bear the burden of his message,” she said.

He further said that his sisters have no interest in politics or the party, and such things should not have happened.

Earlier, Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand, while hearing the case against Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, at a makeshift court at Adiala Jail, had handed over the questionnaires under section 342 to both accused after the defence counsel completed cross-examination of the two last witnesses.

During the proceedings, defence lawyer Quasian Faisal Mufti completed the cross-examination of NAB officer and prosecution witness, Mohsin Haroon. The court handed over the questionnaires comprising 29 questions each to both the accused.

Special prosecutor FIA Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi and Umair Majeed Malik appear before the court.

Both Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were present in court during the proceedings. Khan’s sisters Aleema Khan, Dr Uzma Khan, and Noreen Khanam Niazi as well as PTI leaders Barrister Ali Zafar and Salman Akram Raja also attended the hearing.

