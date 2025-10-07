BML 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.11%)
BOP 35.55 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (9.76%)
CNERGY 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
CPHL 96.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.85%)
DCL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.81%)
DGKC 250.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-1.16%)
FCCL 59.95 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.52%)
FFL 21.47 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.95%)
GCIL 31.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-5.11%)
HUBC 219.94 Decreased By ▼ -3.89 (-1.74%)
KEL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
KOSM 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.35%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 106.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.8%)
NBP 213.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.21 (-3.26%)
PAEL 58.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.65%)
PIAHCLA 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.59%)
PIBTL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.51%)
POWER 18.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.59%)
PPL 199.59 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.4%)
PREMA 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.35%)
PRL 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.44%)
PTC 32.04 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (8.54%)
SNGP 132.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.47%)
SSGC 43.59 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (4.58%)
TELE 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.24%)
TPLP 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.81%)
TREET 29.19 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.81%)
TRG 73.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.15%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 17,528 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.28%)
BR30 56,258 Decreased By -281.8 (-0.5%)
KSE100 167,303 Decreased By -449.7 (-0.27%)
KSE30 51,531 Decreased By -255.9 (-0.49%)
Oct 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-07

IK may be shifted from Adiala Jail to another place: Aleema

Fazal Sher Published October 7, 2025 Updated October 7, 2025 06:30am

RAWALPINDI: The incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been informed by someone that he may be shifted from Adiala Jail to another place, Khan’s sister Aleem Khan said on Monday.

Talking to reporters after the hearing of Toshakhana-II case against Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, she said that someone had informed the former premier that he might be moved to another location after the completion of the hearing of the Toshakhana-II case.

“We also told him that we have also seen similar reports in the media that you [Khan] will be shifted to another place from Adiala Jail,” she said, adding that after two or three hearings of the Toshakaha-II case, Khan will be completely isolated.

She said “Khan said that after these last two or three, her sisters will convey Khan’s message to the public so that she cannot become an excuse or distraction for these people.”

Aleema Khan said that Khan expressed deep sorrow today and said “I have been in jail for two years, and outside, a campaign is being run against my family, especially against Aleema Khan. All of this is happening because I am trying to get my message out,” she said, adding that “only my sister has been able to bear this burden.”

“He has assigned the responsibility of getting out of his message as others cannot bear the burden of his message,” she said.

He further said that his sisters have no interest in politics or the party, and such things should not have happened.

Earlier, Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand, while hearing the case against Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, at a makeshift court at Adiala Jail, had handed over the questionnaires under section 342 to both accused after the defence counsel completed cross-examination of the two last witnesses.

During the proceedings, defence lawyer Quasian Faisal Mufti completed the cross-examination of NAB officer and prosecution witness, Mohsin Haroon. The court handed over the questionnaires comprising 29 questions each to both the accused.

Special prosecutor FIA Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi and Umair Majeed Malik appear before the court.

Both Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were present in court during the proceedings. Khan’s sisters Aleema Khan, Dr Uzma Khan, and Noreen Khanam Niazi as well as PTI leaders Barrister Ali Zafar and Salman Akram Raja also attended the hearing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Imran Khan Adiala jail Aleema Khan PTI founder

Comments

200 characters

IK may be shifted from Adiala Jail to another place: Aleema

Pakistan’s GDP growth to remain modest at 2.6% in FY26 amid flood impact: World Bank

Profit-taking returns as KSE-100 sheds over 800 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Flood-hit families: Punjab cabinet approves disbursement of relief funds

Pakistan’s HUBCO charts diversification path with smelter, SPM, and EV

Malaysia’s Gobi Partners keen in strengthening Pakistan’s digital sector

IMF, Pakistan mull cutting GDP growth forecast to 3.5pc

Oil extends gains on smaller-than-expected OPEC+ output hike

Revised trade data: SBP sees no major impact on C/A statistics

Pakistan, Malaysia sign six accords: Malaysia to import USD200m meat

Read more stories